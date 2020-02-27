Cedar Falls Utilities, union begin bargaining

CEDAR FALLS — Union representatives of Cedar Falls Utilities’ employees proposed annual raises of 3.5% over the next five years during initial bargaining this week.

CFU management countered with wage increases ranging from 2% to 5% for 45 job classifications during the next fiscal year, starting July 1. Overall, wages would grow by 3.4% under the proposal.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3576 represents 72 CFU employees working for its electric, natural gas, water and communications utilities. The municipal utility also has 115 non-union staff.

Current hourly wages range from $15 to $44.48, depending on job classification. Nearly all positions pay $26 or more per hour.

“The wage proposals vary by job classification and are based on market data and internal comparability,” said Mollie Strouse, CFU’s marketing manager. Officials are also proposing a five-year agreement with 3% raises in both 2021 and 2022. The contract would be reopened in years four and five to negotiate wages.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}