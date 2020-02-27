Cedar Falls Utilities, union begin bargaining

CEDAR FALLS — Union representatives of Cedar Falls Utilities’ employees proposed annual raises of 3.5% over the next five years during initial bargaining this week.
CFU management countered with wage increases ranging from 2% to 5% for 45 job classifications during the next fiscal year, starting July 1. Overall, wages would grow by 3.4% under the proposal.
The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3576 represents 72 CFU employees working for its electric, natural gas, water and communications utilities. The municipal utility also has 115 non-union staff.
Current hourly wages range from $15 to $44.48, depending on job classification. Nearly all positions pay $26 or more per hour.
“The wage proposals vary by job classification and are based on market data and internal comparability,” said Mollie Strouse, CFU’s marketing manager. Officials are also proposing a five-year agreement with 3% raises in both 2021 and 2022. The contract would be reopened in years four and five to negotiate wages.
You have free articles remaining.
The utility and AFSCME local are finishing a four-year contract, so it went into effect prior to changes in state law that put certain restrictions on public employee bargaining rights. As a result, CFU has proposed removing items that are now prohibited subjects of bargaining along with 10 articles that are “permissive” – allowed to be removed if both sides don’t agree to bargain on them. Strouse said those “will be addressed with policies or departmental guidelines going forward.”
But she noted officials didn’t remove everything that they could from the contract.
“CFU has retained many items in the contract that are permissive subjects of bargaining including overtime, grievance procedures, vacation time, holidays and sick leave,” she said.
Union representatives also proposed changing how vacation is accrued to match the method for used for non-union employees, adding a paid holiday of Veteran’s Day, and making further adjustments to pay or other specifics in several job classifications.
Fish Fries on Friday