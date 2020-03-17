Cedar Falls Utilities prepares for COVID-19

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Utilities has closed its customer service office to the public as a precautionary measure due to the evolving COVID-19 health threat.

Access to critical utility functions will continue with no risk to electric, gas, water and communication services. The customer service office will remain closed until it is determined appropriate based on information from the Centers for Disease Control and the Iowa Department of Public Health.

“In the interest of the safety and well-being of our customers and staff, we are closing our office to the public and asking certain employees to work from home,” said General Manager Steve Bernard. “As COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, we feel compelled to practice social distancing and do our part to slow transmission.”

CFU will continue to provide residents with access to mission critical essential services and will deploy necessary staff to resolve issues.

“This situation is fluid and we will continue to monitor and look to the Centers for Disease Control and Iowa Department of Public Health for guidance and make changes as necessary,” said Bernard. “While it is our hope to continue to provide the same level of customer service we always have, some exceptions may need to be considered during this time.”