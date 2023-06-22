CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Utilities is in the early stages of completing due diligence on a possible massive, generational project.

The goal is to position the municipal utility to provide reliable and affordable power for years to come. Preliminary estimates for the “reciprocating engine electric generating plant,” shared last week with the board of trustees, detail a $64 million investment during 2023 through 2026, a cost that will require selling bonds for the first time since 2015.

Officials say most reciprocating engine plants run on natural gas but offer flexibility, with the potential to burn low- or no-carbon fuels. The plant would help the city avoid rolling blackouts created by a lack of wind or solar power and give the utility more local control of the base electrical load.

General Manager Steve Bernard said the need arose because of a “dramatic shift toward renewables in the Midwest, particularly in Iowa.”

Several coal-fired plants and some nuclear plants are closing. Wind is a variable renewable source in terms of how much energy can be produced and may be unreliable when the city’s energy demand spikes and requires “generation that responds quickly.”

“This has the ability to start quickly and ramp up and down quickly as opposed to Streeter Station, which has start times of maybe up to 12 hours if it’s cold,” said Bernard. “Reciprocating engine plants could start within minutes and be able to meet the load.”

“It’s a significant difference in terms of being able to react quickly. And again, renewable energy abundance in Iowa is really making fast-acting generation really valuable in the capacity and in the energy market and from a reliability perspective.”

Reciprocating engines are controllable and complement the large amount of renewable energy already in the market. More than 60% of the energy in Iowa in 2022 was from renewable sources, but that energy fluctuates based on available wind and sun.

“Fast-starting reciprocating engines support renewables to balance the energy load when needed,” said Mollie Strouse, CFU marketing manager, in an email.

“Adding this generation would help CFU meet the needs of our customers and support resiliency. Local generation allows CFU to continue to provide energy to our customers even when regional grid operations are impacted by a major storm event or extreme weather.”

In essence, it helps ensure that Cedar Falls has power if the grid experiences problems and that the base load is supported as the utility adds more renewable sources of power.

The board also heard more last week from Jon Burmeister, managing director with its financial consultant PFM, about financially preparing for the large undertaking.

The project will require CFU to bond. How much exactly is still to be determined as officials analyze financial position and their options when it comes to liquidity, future rate adjustments and other financing.

In October, CFU contracted with DGR Engineering of Rock Rapids for $67,000 to complete a feasibility study. The results could be released as soon as this summer.

The study will determine if the project is feasible. If it is, recommendations will be provided for a possible location for the facility, the total generation capacity, type of building, necessary substation and transmission system improvements and other long-term planning.

Other Midwest utilities have taken on such massive projects. They include Omaha Public Power District in Nebraska, Rochester Municipal in Minnesota, Central Iowa Power Cooperative in Cedar Rapids, and WEC Energy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

