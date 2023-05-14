CEDAR FALLS – Trustee Dick McAlister last week urged Cedar Falls Utilities to reconsider how it pursues future capital projects.

On Wednesday, McAlister said he wants to see financial modeling completed by advisers at Public Financial Management related to bonding and resulting rate increases for future large undertakings before making decisions on smaller ones.

“I think this is the juncture in time when we have to decide what our real priorities are,” said McAlister.

The board of trustees ultimately approved formulating plans for two projects and postponed the approval of already crafted plans for another.

I&S Group of Waterloo will be paid $29,500 to design a renovation of the work space for the water department on the first floor of CFU’s main building to address a less-than ideal-work setting in what originally was a storage space.

Staff will design plans and estimate the cost of a new solar array that will provide a quarter of a megawatt of energy to the future campus of the new high school on West 27th Street.

“That work is our future,” said MaraBeth Soneson, a trustee.

Trustees delayed approving plans for repaving the deteriorating back parking lot between the CFU main building and warehouse. It comes with an estimated cost of $232,018.

“It’s a lot more exciting than the asphalt covering, although I realize that’s important, but at least it’s in the direction of a low-carbon world, and it’s a community statement that helps the community start thinking about change,” she added.

General Manager Steve Bernard noted the office renovation was “a little more significant” but was on board with delaying it while recognizing it must done. The parking lot project “certainly” could wait a year, he added.

In other business, plans will move forward to purchase a solar array in Prairie Lakes Park off Viking Road from Altus Power America Inc. with a capacity of approximately 1.5 megawatts.

A 180-day notice will be sent expressing the intent to pursue an already approved power-purchasing agreement with the company; $2.63 million had been budgeted for that acquisition.

