Cedar Falls Utilities awarded $2.3 million to help 700 residents get better internet

As part of the State of Iowa Broadband Grants Program, which awarded funds to 39 of 178 applications, CFU will receive $2,338,336, or what is 44% of the total project cost, $5,344,166.

It is the first time a grant application was submitted by CFU because of a change in the qualification standards as it relates to internet speeds, according to Litterer.

Before the grant was awarded, customers were being offered an option of paying $7,500, on average, in up-front fiber extension costs to build to their premise, but most declined due to the high cost associated with being in the rural parts and further from the closest fiber connection.

“Without the funds we will continue on this course of customer contributions to fund the line extensions which amounts to very few customers that will be served by high speed communications services,” the application states.

Because the grant does not cover the entire cost, Litterer said CFU will cover the remaining $3 million.