Cedar Falls updates Friday garbage collection times

CEDAR FALLS – With the approaching winter storm on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, the City of Cedar Falls asks that residents with a Friday collection put their garbage out by 7 a.m Friday.
The City will have extra trucks out trying to get the routes completed before weather conditions worsen.
Contact the Cedar Falls Public Works Department at (319) 273-8629 with any questions.
Good News Stories of 2019
The Courier's Top 10 Most-Read Good News Stories from 2019
Here are the top 10 most-read stories about great people, places and events in The Courier in 2019, as measured in users to wcfcourier.com.
A tip came to the newsroom in January 2019 about a Dysart couple whose twins were born early. After my first phone call to the twin's mother, …
SPILLVILLE — As he was being laid to rest Thursday, a 63-year-old Northeast Iowa man’s obituary was going viral for his family’s wry sense of …
University of Northern Iowa President Nook has announced a $10 million gift to the university at Thursday’s meeting of the Iowa Board of Regents.
Five friends who chipped in to buy lottery tickets together shared a memorable moment Thursday as they claimed a $1 million Mega Millions prize.
A passerby pulled a woman from the Cedar River in downtown Waterloo on Wednesday afternoon.
WATERLOO — After 52 years working for John Deere, Gaylord Converse was ready to turn over the keys to his boss.
WATERLOO — “American Idol” 2018 winner and hometown pop sensation Maddie Poppe was back in Northeast Iowa on Monday, shooting a live music vid…
Nursing is a challenging profession, one that requires great skill, compassion and commitment to extraordinary patient care. This week, Nation…
The recipients have been named for The Courier’s class of 2019 20 Under 40 awards.
The 2019 winners of The Courier’s Eight Over 80 awards have been chosen.