Cedar Falls updates Friday garbage collection times
CEDAR FALLS – With the approaching winter storm on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, the City of Cedar Falls asks that residents with a Friday collection put their garbage out by 7 a.m Friday.

The City will have extra trucks out trying to get the routes completed before weather conditions worsen.

Contact the Cedar Falls Public Works Department at (319) 273-8629 with any questions.

