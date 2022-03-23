Cedar Falls, UNI reaffirm good relationship, goal to revitalize College Hill

CEDAR FALLS – “Business cultivation” on College Hill will be a joint focus of the University of Northern Iowa and the city of Cedar Falls, with an eye to improve the school’s employee and student recruitment.

During a work session Monday officials made clear that the “town and gown” relationship is positive, and they share common economic interests.

“Our ongoing relationship with the staff of the city of Cedar Falls is excellent and has been for many, many years — just a phone call away at a variety of different levels within the institution and within the city,” said Michael Hager, UNI finance and operations senior vice president. “We really enjoy that relationship and it’s important to make that on the record because there are some communities where the university and the city do not get along well, and this is not one of those communities. We have a very good relationship with the staff of the city and we appreciate that and do not take that for granted.”

After Hager and Andrew Morse, assistant to the president for board and governmental relations, took time to talk about the university’s contributions to the growth and economic success of the city. They discussed topics like shared services with local officials as the conversation shifted to what the city could do to support the college.

Revitalizing the College Hill area made up the bulk of the 45 minute discussion.

A visioning plan, “Imagine College Hill,” was adopted last year to prepare the area “for future growth and development on College Hill while maintaining, preserving, and stabilizing the surrounding neighborhoods to provide a wide variety of housing choices to meet the future needs of our community.”

The visioning plan will be the backbone of future zoning updates. The council had removed funding for those changes in next year’s budget, but eventually restored it after stakeholders sparked an uproar.

At the time, Kathryn Sogard, executive director of the College Hill Partnership, said the updates would “would foster improvements to the gateway of UNI and to Cedar Falls; offer a variety of housing options, including missing middle and affordable housing that Cedar Falls needs; and encourage stabilization of the neighborhood and allow unique opportunities for business and rentals close to the campus of UNI.”

Encouraging economic development should be a primary focus, Hager noted, and added he was “a little bit surprised” that housing development was pinpointed in the report.

Councilor Simon Harding posed a question about how the College Hill area could “evolve” and what the city could do to support it besides the zoning changes.

“I wouldn’t dismiss zoning,” Hager replied. “For any community, zoning is a very important characteristic, and when it’s not there, you start to see some infill.”

Morse also noted the university benefits from the city’s “intentional” efforts with natural aesthetics and in making “walkability” a priority: “Let’s keep that going in the right direction.”

Developing 22nd Street and folding that into the College Hill district was another idea floated by Hager. He noted that might be the “natural progression” with the Multimodal Transportation Center as the centerpiece.

In an effort to support the Hill, Hager also noted UNI built its bookstore there.

