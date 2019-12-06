CEDAR FALLS — Tuesday’s pared-down City Council runoff election ballot brought out less than half of the voters who came to the polls a month earlier.
The Nov. 5 Cedar Falls election featured one more council race and, including the mayor’s seat, two citywide contests. All voters across the city Tuesday could cast ballots in one race, an at-large position on the council, while an additional seat was in play for Ward 4 residents.
A total of 4,458 people voted in the runoff, according to official results, or 14.84% of those registered. That compared with 9,501 in the November election, a 29.42% turnout. The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors certified results Thursday in the election canvass.
The highest percentage of registered voters went to the polls in Ward 4 Precinct 1, with 21.57%. Eight other precincts had double-digit percentage turnout, ranging from 19.87% in Ward 1 Precinct 1 to 12.14% in Ward 5 Precinct 2.
Lowest turnout was 2% in Ward 4 Precinct 3, where just 32 of 1,604 voters cast ballots. The percentage of voters in the remaining four precincts ranged from 9.27% in Ward 4 Precinct 2 to 3.7% in Ward 2 Precinct 1, which saw the lowest number of people casting ballots with 31.
You have free articles remaining.
Tuesday’s voters accounted for nearly all of the ballots cast. The county’s election office received 431 absentee ballots.
In the at-large race, winner Dave Sires came out ahead in nine precincts and had a 27-vote advantage over opponent Nick Taiber in absentee ballots. His largest margin was 199-66 in Ward 1 Precinct 1. He beat Taiber by one vote, 104-103, in Ward 2 Precinct 2.
Of the five precincts where Taiber came out on top, the largest margin was 179-122 in Ward 1 Precinct 3 and the smallest was 17-15 in Ward 4 Precinct 3. Overall, Sires received 2,337 votes, or 52.51% of the total, to 2,104 for Taiber. There were 10 write-in votes.
In the Ward 4 race, winner Simon Harding prevailed in two of three precincts and the absentee count. He got 266 votes to 167 for Tom Blanford in Precinct 1, which saw the largest turnout in the race. Voters favored Harding 75-67 in Precinct 2 and 27-17 in absentee ballots.
Blanford, who currently holds the seat, received 21 votes in Precinct 3 to 10 for Harding. Overall, Harding received 378 votes, or 57.89%, to 272 for Blanford. There were also three write-ins.
Votes in the two races on Nov. 5 had been divided between three candidates each on the ballot. Full elections results can be found online at co.black-hawk.ia.us/211/Current-Elections.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.