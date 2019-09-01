CEDAR FALLS — The City Council Tuesday will consider a $224,575 bid toward the Peter Melendy Park Renovation Project.
The renovation will include 730 square yards of brick pavers, approximately 470 square yards of PCC sidewalk removal, tree plantings, amenities and sodding.
The bid is coming from Vieth Construction Corp. and is the lowest of two bids. The bid is below the $264,000 estimated cost for the project.
The City Council will meet at Cedar Falls City Hall on Tuesday, because of the Labor Day holiday, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.
On Wednesday the Cedar Falls recreation center will have an open house from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the recreation center for community input on the center and where it can improve and whether it should it expand.
“We’re trying to get a good feel from the community about what they want and try to feel their needs,” said Brock Goos, sports and recreation supervisor.
A survey was sent out by consulting company with about 2,000 responses, Goos said.
The gym will be closed off and members of the public can talk to recreation center staff and consultants.
“We’re going to have all types of areas set up where people can walk up and find out what new trends are in the area and provide input,” Goos said. “There will be five to seven different stations.”
Goos wants to input from adults and children.
“Kids can come up and draw pictures of what they would want to see here,” Goos. said. “We’re just trying to get a good feel from the community and which direction they would like to see us go.”
