Cedar Falls to see no significant changes to PSO program

CEDAR FALLS – The Public Safety Officer program will remain intact for now.

The City Council voted 4-3 Monday evening to maintain the status quo while striving toward goals in a special report that “provides both the fluidity to adapt and the structure necessary to provide an efficient future for Cedar Falls Public Safety from 2021 to 2025.”

Councilors Kelly Dunn, Daryl Kruse, Gil Schultz and Susan deBuhr voted in favor during a nearly three-hour work session focused on public safety.

The combined police and fire department was a key issue in the November city election — an issue many have said is tearing the city apart. The question became whether the new council would immediately make significant changes.

“Looking at the seven goals in the special report, there’s actually 66 items that are sub-goals or sub-items, and they cover everything we’ve discussed, or wish to hear concerning the progress of the PSO program,” said Kruse. “ ... I’m comfortable moving ahead for another six months or whatever time frame, and seeing the progress of the special report play itself out.”

Schultz, who was elected for the first time in November and had supported larger changes, noted after the meeting not wanting to immediately “flip the switch” and instead engage in a longer review of public safety services.

In front of an audience that included 15 public safety officers, the council discussed many components of the PSO program, but no specific changes gained momentum. Talk centered on qualifications, such as physical fitness standards, for a public safety officer, and whether officers should be required to cross train.

Another point was whether a workplace climate audit might be needed. A third-party review of the public safety department was another possibility discussed. Finance and Business Operations Director Jennifer Rodenbeck pointed out planning for a climate survey to be administered to all departments is already in the works.

As all this continues to be discussed, Administrator Ron Gaines said the city will appoint an interim public safety director with the March 11 retirement of Public Safety Director Jeff Olson looming. Whether the city hires a full-time replacement is still up in the air. The council could make a decision at its March 7 meeting.

Monday’s meeting included a presentation on the state of the 74-person department from the city’s top public safety officials: Olson, Police Chief Craig Berte and Fire Chief John Boswick.

They entertained lots of questions and concerns, such as a primary one of Mayor Rob Green regarding officers who would “love to just be a cop or a firefighter” but feel they have to cross train to keep the job, not “because they really want to be” doing it.

Nearly all the public safety staff are cross-trained, with the exception of two senior police officers and two fire supervisors. Police carry fire gear in their SUVs and assist on fire calls.

“The public safety model increases the number of firefighters that we have at emergency scenes, and it provides additional staff to help at emergency police scenes,” Berte said.

There were questions about staffing and shifts and who is responding on a scene. Berte provided examples of past responses, like at an 80-unit apartment complex fire in 2021 involving 22 on-duty personnel who put out a fire and dealt with excessive smoke while rescuing dozens of handicapped residents and numerous pets.

Berte also broke down the organizational structure of the department and clarified possible misconceptions, like when people observe no officers at a station and assume there is no one on duty.

“If they were training at 18th and Main, there may not be anyone at 4600 South Main,” he said. “When they’re out doing commercial inspections, they’re not in the stations. When they’re doing a walk-through at UNI, there are a lot of times when they may not be at the stations, but they’re on duty in town ready to respond to emergencies in town (with fire engines).”

