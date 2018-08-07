CEDAR FALLS — A reconsideration of the issue of urban chickens in Cedar Falls has some City Council members clucking their tongues.
City staff will look over the issue of residents keeping pet hens after a motion by Ward 1 council member Mark Miller to bring back the issue passed on a 4-3 vote.
At-large council member Dave Wieland was one of three who voted against reconsidering, arguing the city already decided the issue and there was nothing new to add.
“In my 16 years on council, there have been no referrals back. In the last three months, we’ve had three of them,” Wieland said, noting all three had been on 4-3 votes. “If the goal is to get new information, then I can see bringing it back. But if there is no new information, why bring it back?”
“The difference is, there are new council members on the council,” said at-large member Rob Green.
Ward 2 member Susan deBuhr and Ward 4 member Tom Blanford joined Wieland in voting against the motion, with Blanford noting the city already decided the issue in 2016.
“The council voted it down two years ago, and I don’t think we should bring it back,” Blanford said.
In other business:
- A proposed rezoning of property developer Brent Dahlstrom was planning to use to potentially build a parking lot failed, prompting Dahlstrom to vent his frustrations in the end-of-meeting public forum.
The rezoning of 1015 and 1021 West 22nd St. failed, with five approving of it and two — deBuhr and Ward 3 member Daryl Kruse — dissenting. The question needed a supermajority, or six votes out of seven, due to a protest petition that had been submitted.
“So here we are today,” Dahlstrom said. “I believe it’s the only city project that continues to get turned down.”
Several people spoke against Dahlstrom’s proposal, though Mayor Jim Brown warned resident Tim Schilling when he called it “a developer skirting parking requirements.”
Other speakers, however, agreed that was indeed the issue at hand, however obscured it was in the resolution.
“Rezoning this lot may appear harmless on its face, but it’s not,” said Eashaan Vajpeyi, an attorney who represents another College Hill developer, Brian Sires. “This only further enables massively under-parked apartments.”
Dahlstrom countered with his vision of dense, walkable urban environments closer to city center and said that’s what the millennial generation wants.
“I’m not here to trick anyone. ... The rezoning was to approve parking,” Dahlstrom said. “It’s not enjoyable to come here and be turned down.”
Resident Randy Chapman argued University of Northern Iowa college students still drive a lot of cars, and taxpayers would otherwise be on the hook for not planning for parking.
“I don’t want to subsidize a developer’s parking lot, and I don’t want to subsidize a city for allowing them to do it,” Chapman said.
- The city is hosting a second public informational meeting about the planned traffic study of Greenhill Road from Hudson Road to Cedar Heights Drive. The study will review vehicle crashes, access, turn lanes, intersection controls, speed limits, future development and other items.
The presentation will begin at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, followed by a question-and-answer period. For more information on that meeting, call Cedar Falls Engineering at (319) 268-5161.
People know what this is. The developer is only trying to get by without the proper parking. This is and always be an apartment building with a few retail spaces in it. The developer needs apartment sized parking lot. Not 1 spot smaller. Bigger/more parking is better.
