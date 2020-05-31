You are the owner of this article.
Cedar Falls to receive additional low-income housing funds due to COVID-19
CEDAR FALLS — An additional $160,000 in federal funding is being received by the city to help maintain affordable housing and keep people from becoming homeless in the face of the pandemic.

Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds have been allocated to Cedar Falls through the Community Development Block Grant and HOME Program. The City Council Monday will consider amendments to a series of plans related to receiving the additional dollars.

The 7 p.m. meeting will be held by video conference. The public can watch it on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or at the station’s YouTube site. Those who want to participate in the meeting can find details on dialing in with their phone as well as joining the video conference by smartphone or computer on the agenda at cedarfalls.com/852/Public-Meeting-Agendas-With-Video.

The city will receive $100,000 to rehabilitate affordable owner-occupied homes, $32,132 for service agency support to help keep people from becoming homeless, and $28,530 for planning and administration of the grant funds. The $160,662 is on top of $105,075 in block grant funds already received, for a total of $265,737.

Public hearings will be held on amendments to the citizen participation plan, the five-year consolidated plan and the annual action plan followed by approval of proposed changes that make acceptance of the funds possible.

Later in the meeting, the council is expected to approve an amendment to its agreement with the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments for grant administration and technical services related to receiving the CARES Act money.

The council will also hold a hearing on the proposed vacation of certain public right-of-way along Prairie Parkway and consider approving a related ordinance.

In other business, the council will consider approving:

  • The $69,608 low bid from Boulder Contracting of Grundy Center for the 2020 Community Development Block Grant sidewalk infill project.
  • An amendment to the preliminary plat for The Arbors that will increase the housing density for the final three phases of the development.

A 6:25 p.m. Committee of the Whole meeting will include an update from Grow Cedar Valley.



