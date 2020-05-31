Cedar Falls to receive additional low-income housing funds due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CEDAR FALLS — An additional $160,000 in federal funding is being received by the city to help maintain affordable housing and keep people from becoming homeless in the face of the pandemic.

Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds have been allocated to Cedar Falls through the Community Development Block Grant and HOME Program. The City Council Monday will consider amendments to a series of plans related to receiving the additional dollars.

The 7 p.m. meeting will be held by video conference. The public can watch it on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or at the station’s YouTube site. Those who want to participate in the meeting can find details on dialing in with their phone as well as joining the video conference by smartphone or computer on the agenda at cedarfalls.com/852/Public-Meeting-Agendas-With-Video.

The city will receive $100,000 to rehabilitate affordable owner-occupied homes, $32,132 for service agency support to help keep people from becoming homeless, and $28,530 for planning and administration of the grant funds. The $160,662 is on top of $105,075 in block grant funds already received, for a total of $265,737.