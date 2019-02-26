CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls will have two satellite voting locations in March for early voting in the Iowa Senate District 30 election.
The special election for Senate District 30 is scheduled for March 19, during the University of Northern Iowa's spring break. To accommodate early voting efforts, the satellite voting locations will be at Maucker Union at UNI and the Diamond Event Center on Caraway Lane.
The locations are available for all voters in the district that contains Hudson, Cedar Falls and parts of Waterloo.
The Black Hawk County Democrats and Republicans both held special conventions to select their candidates.
The Democrats nominated Eric Giddens, 45, of Cedar Falls, a program manager for the Center for Energy and Environmental Education at the University of Northern Iowa and a member of the Cedar Falls Board of Education.
Republicans nominated Walt Rogers, 57, who previously occupied Iowa House 60 before being defeated in November 2018 by Rep. Dave Williams.
Rogers had previously ran for the seat against Jeff Danielson, who resigned to take a position as central region director for the American Wind Energy Association.
Libertarian Fred Perryman also announced his intention to run in the special election.
Candidates have until March 5 to file to run in the election.
The satellite voting facilities will be open at the following times:
- Tuesday, March 12: Maucker Union, UNI, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 13: Maucker Union, UNI, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 13: Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, March 14: Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.