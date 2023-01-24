Cedar Falls to offer CPR/AED training the first Sunday of every month at 9 a.m.

CEDAR FALLS — Beginning next month, a brand new CPR/AED training and curriculum class will be taught the first Sunday of every month at 9 a.m. at the Public Safety Building, 4600 S. Main St.

Participants will learn during these four-hour sessions how to perform proper compressions and use the automated external defibrillator in the precious moments before first responders arrive to treat someone suffering from cardiac arrest.

It’s been offered previously by the department on an on-call basis, but Capt. John Zolondek told the City Council last week that he’s received a lot of calls recently from churches, schools and other organizations after first responders resuscitated professional football player Damar Hamlin during a game earlier this month.

“They would call in and we’d try to make it fit in, so now we’ll just have one that’s set up and formalized,” he said.

These are official trainings of the American Heart Association and cost $40 per person to help pay for mannequins and staffing. Each person will walk away with an official certification that’s good for two years.

“Early CPR can double or triple the chances of someone surviving,” Zolondek said.

To enroll in a class, go online to bit.ly/cfpsCPR. Or visit the city website – www.cedarfalls.com – and find the training underneath the “services” tab. For more information on the program, email Zolondek at john.zolondek@cedarfalls.com or call (319) 273-8616.

While signing up ahead of time is not required, it helps the department remain a little more organized with its offerings. Additionally, Zolondek said his staff will accommodate those looking for classes on that Sunday at times other than 9 a.m.

It’s available to any families, businesses, organizations or individuals.

According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of the hospital each year.

When a person experiences a cardiac arrest, survival depends on getting CPR from someone nearby. Unfortunately, only about 46% of people get the immediate help they need.

“This is a little more formal than me trying to take calls and schedule instructors,” said Zolondek. “It’s a little quicker and easier.”

