Try 1 month for 99¢
cedar falls iowa logo clip art

CEDAR FALLS — The city will hold a public hearing on a $4.3 million budget amendment for the fiscal year 2019 Monday night.

The amendment adds $4.3 million to the budget for economic development land acquisitions at the industrial park. It changes the city’s fund balance from $80.5 million to $76.1 million at the end of the fiscal year, June 30, 2019.

Cedar Falls passed its 2019 budget in February.

A separate public hearing will be held to rezone a portion of property north of Arbors Drive and west of Richards Road to from agricultural to residential. The 40-acre area would be rezoned to allow for single-family homes.

The city also will vote on a resolution to join into an advertising agreement with The Courier and Lee Enterprises for $12,800.

A joint meeting between the council and the planning and zoning commission will be held prior to the council meeting at 6:15 p.m. about the city’s five-year capital improvements program.

A resolution to hold a public hearing on the program Jan. 21 will be voted on during the meeting.

The council will meet in Council Chambers in City Hall at 7 p.m.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Load comments