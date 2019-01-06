CEDAR FALLS — The city will hold a public hearing on a $4.3 million budget amendment for the fiscal year 2019 Monday night.
The amendment adds $4.3 million to the budget for economic development land acquisitions at the industrial park. It changes the city’s fund balance from $80.5 million to $76.1 million at the end of the fiscal year, June 30, 2019.
Cedar Falls passed its 2019 budget in February.
A separate public hearing will be held to rezone a portion of property north of Arbors Drive and west of Richards Road to from agricultural to residential. The 40-acre area would be rezoned to allow for single-family homes.
The city also will vote on a resolution to join into an advertising agreement with The Courier and Lee Enterprises for $12,800.
A joint meeting between the council and the planning and zoning commission will be held prior to the council meeting at 6:15 p.m. about the city’s five-year capital improvements program.
A resolution to hold a public hearing on the program Jan. 21 will be voted on during the meeting.
The council will meet in Council Chambers in City Hall at 7 p.m.
