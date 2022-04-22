Cedar Falls to experiment with 'No Mow May' next month

CEDAR FALLS – The city will not enforce a section of code next month as part of a new local conservation initiative known as “No Mow May.”

The City Council engaged in some back-and-forth Monday over the temporary rule suspension supporting bee pollination. It passed 6-1, allowing any property owner to have grass and weeds exceed eight inches in height.

A study titled “No Mow May lawns have higher pollinator richness and abundances: An engaged community provides floral resources for pollinators” was referenced by Mayor Rob Green in a memo to the council, backing the 31-day initiative as a “commitment to environmental stewardship.”

“Thank you for your consideration as we work together to restore honey bee populations through positive direct action as a community,” said Green.

Laura Walter, a biologist at Tallgrass Prairie Center, was one of the sparks behind the movement for mowing less in hopes flowering plants, like dandelions, chickweeds, pussy toes, ragworts, and creeping charlie, pop up and provide pollinators with nectar.

She told the council: “I thought, ‘what a great opportunity for our community to voluntarily participate in a program that could help us all learn more about the importance of pollinators and their presence among us.’ The great thing about this is it requires no one to spend any money or do anything except resist the urge to mow.”

Walter noted the program started in Appleton, Wisconsin, a “community not too much bigger than ours.”

“In the first year that they had this program, they had over 400 people sign up and participate and they had local university professors do a study of this and they found, I think, three times the number of bee species in lawns that weren’t mowed during May and five times the number of individual bees in those areas,” Walter said.

“I hope I’m just reminding you of the fact that every third mouthful that you eat comes from the services of pollinators, and this is a wonderful opportunity for us to do something by doing nothing,” she added.

Councilor Susan deBuhr cast the dissenting vote. She pointed out a “negative” of the month-long initiative being the increased use of pesticides and that an article recommended people instead plant more flowers and plants.

“Instead of doing this ‘no mow,’ and putting neighbors against neighbors, how about we instead encourage people to support their local farmer’s market or nursery?” deBuhr said.

