Cedar Falls to enforce 48 hour parking ordinance to help with snow clearance

CEDAR FALLS – In light of the recent snowfall, the police department is reminding residents that parking is prohibited on any city street for a continuous period of more than 48 hours.

Snow plows and salt trucks need to be able to remove snow to ensure safe travel, and officers will be more active in their enforcement beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday.

The department will begin ticketing vehicles in violation, and anyone not moved within 24 hours after receiving a citation will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Additionally, residents are reminded to clear sidewalks abutting their property of snow and ice per city ordinance. The city will begin serving notices to residents who are not in compliance at 8 a.m. Thursday.

“The Cedar Falls Police Department thanks the public for their assistance in helping to ensure safe travel for motorists and pedestrians throughout this winter season,” said a city announcement.

Photos: Freezing temps cause bats to go into shock, fall to the ground