Cedar Falls to draft ordinance for stormwater fee hikes, in tandem with approved sewer increases

CEDAR FALLS – The city will proceed with drafting an ordinance that would execute 7% stormwater fee hikes for each of the next five years to cover projected operating, maintenance and capital costs.

After asking a flurry of questions, City Council voted 5-1 to proceed forward Monday night. If the ordinance is approved after three readings, the first increase will apply July 1 and show up on summer utility bills.

Late last year, the City Council also approved 7% sanitary sewer rate increases aligning over the same five year period.

“I just always think of infrastructure as incredibly important,” said Councilor Kelly Dunn. “We don’t put enough emphasis on important infrastructure, and if you look around, especially in the state of Iowa, we see where we slack off, and I think it ends up costing you more in the end.”

Councilor Dave Sires dissented to the fee hikes, noting in an interview, “They (staff) want to raise everything all the time. They are never satisfied,” and voiced frustration that not enough funds are allocated to council-backed initiatives.

Councilor Simon Harding was absent.

“I think what’s different about stormwater when you compare it to sewer is sewer tends to have the really big projects," said Finance and Business Operations Director Jennifer Rodenbeck during a presentation to the council. "Stormwater is more about a lot of smaller projects that add up to $4.1 million."

Come fiscal year 2027, the monthly sanitary sewer cost will have increased from $40.64 to $57.02 for the average homeowner over the five year period, and now the stormwater rate could follow suit, rising from $3.65 per month to $5.12.

Rodenbeck said the current statewide average stormwater rate for homes is $5.81.

While numbers were given for the residential impact, Rodenbeck said the 7% rate hikes apply to commercial property owners as well.

The only other “enterprise fund,” in which certain operating and capital costs are solely backed by user fees, is refuse. Those fees were last raised two years ago, said Rodenbeck.

