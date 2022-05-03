 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cedar Falls to draft ordinance for stormwater fee hikes, in tandem with approved sewer increases

  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR FALLS – The city will proceed with drafting an ordinance that would execute 7% stormwater fee hikes for each of the next five years to cover projected operating, maintenance and capital costs.

After asking a flurry of questions, City Council voted 5-1 to proceed forward Monday night. If the ordinance is approved after three readings, the first increase will apply July 1 and show up on summer utility bills.

Late last year, the City Council also approved 7% sanitary sewer rate increases aligning over the same five year period.

Cedar Falls City Council - 5/2/22

Cedar Falls City Council held two meetings Monday night. 

“I just always think of infrastructure as incredibly important,” said Councilor Kelly Dunn. “We don’t put enough emphasis on important infrastructure, and if you look around, especially in the state of Iowa, we see where we slack off, and I think it ends up costing you more in the end.”

Councilor Dave Sires dissented to the fee hikes, noting in an interview, “They (staff) want to raise everything all the time. They are never satisfied,” and voiced frustration that not enough funds are allocated to council-backed initiatives.

People are also reading…

Councilor Simon Harding was absent. 

“I think what’s different about stormwater when you compare it to sewer is sewer tends to have the really big projects," said Finance and Business Operations Director Jennifer Rodenbeck during a presentation to the council. "Stormwater is more about a lot of smaller projects that add up to $4.1 million."

Come fiscal year 2027, the monthly sanitary sewer cost will have increased from $40.64 to $57.02 for the average homeowner over the five year period, and now the stormwater rate could follow suit, rising from $3.65 per month to $5.12.

Rodenbeck said the current statewide average stormwater rate for homes is $5.81.

While numbers were given for the residential impact, Rodenbeck said the 7% rate hikes apply to commercial property owners as well.

The only other “enterprise fund,” in which certain operating and capital costs are solely backed by user fees, is refuse. Those fees were last raised two years ago, said Rodenbeck.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major water restrictions set to take place in California due to ongoing drought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News