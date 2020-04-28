Cedar Falls to continue city closures

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CEDAR FALLS – In accordance with the proclamation by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday, the City of Cedar Falls will be extending the closure of city facilities to the public until at least May 15.

The facilities affected by this will be:

Cedar Falls City Hall

Cedar Falls Public Library

Community Center

The Hearst Center for the Arts

Cedar Falls Recreation and Fitness Center

Cedar Falls Visitors and Tourism Center

The Cedar Falls Public Works and Cedar Falls Public Safety buildings will continue to have limited public access during this time.

If an individual has business with the city or questions, they can call or contact the city electronically. Visit www.cedarfalls.com for department contact information or call City Hall at (319) 273-8600 during business hours (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

City staff will continue to work with the Iowa Department of Health and Black Hawk County Health Department to keep the community safe and informed. Stay updated by following the City of Cedar Falls on Facebook and Twitter (@citycf) and online at www.cedarfalls.com/prepare. To learn more about the virus, please visit www.cdc.gov/covid19.