CEDAR FALLS — The City Council will hold three public hearings on property exemptions for buildings worth $12.9 million collectively.
The city adopted developmental agreements with Threads Culture, Buckeye Corrugated Inc., and FN Investors, and now construction on the projects are close to being finished. The development package includes a five-year partial property tax exemption, providing a 75% rebate the first year, dropping by 15% a year over five years for each project, according to city documents.
In March 2018, the Cedar Falls City Council approved giving land and property tax breaks for the construction of a $1.4 million, 30,000-square-foot building at 6604 Development Drive north of Capital Way in the West Viking Road portion of the Industrial Park.
In September 2017, an agreement with Buckeye Corrugated was approved for its $9 million 175,000-square-foot building at 2900 Capital Way.
In May 2018, the city approved a developmental agreement with FN Investors for a $2.5 million 20,600-square-foot industrial use lab and office facility located at 3019 Venture Way. The council also will discuss the College Hill parking study prior to the regular meeting at 5:10 p.m.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at city hall.
