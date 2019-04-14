CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls City Council will vote Monday on small cell guidelines, which would charge fees to businesses wanting to install the devices.
Small cells are low-powered cellular radio access nodes that improve coverage and data transfer speeds for cellular and internet devices. Often the antennas are found on top of street lights or other city poles.
If the resolution is passed, businesses would pay a $500 application fee for installation of those antennas.
“However, when five or more submitted at the same time, for the same provider and with the same information, then the first is $500 and other applications are $100 each,” according to city documents.
There will also be a $270 annual usage fee for small cell equipment.
The council will discuss the small cell issue during its committee of the whole meeting at 6:05 p.m. Monday in council chambers prior to the regular council meeting at 7 p.m.
The council will also discuss a second consideration of the College Hill parking ordinance.
