CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls business is looking at a new location to expand.
Tjaden Properties LLC is considering construction of 19,050-square-foot manufacturing facility along Technology Parkway with an estimated value of $1.4 million.
Cedar Falls has been working with Brett Tjaden, the owner, on the project. Tjaden’s company is currently leasing a 10,000-square-foot area at 5200 Nordic Drive, but has outgrown its current location and needs a larger space, Tjaden said.
“We’re looking to expand our business and as our client base expands we need additional space to accommodate that,” Tjaden said. “We’ve seen steady growth over the last seven years.”
Tjaden has owned the business since 2012.
The city will hold a public hearing on the project Monday night to give the company the property on Technology Parkway at no cost as part of an incentive. The total property would amount to 2.7 acres.
“This land incentive is consistent with our general industrial economic incentive guidelines,” according to city documents. The guidelines provide one acre of non-restricted building area for every 10,000 square feet of new building space being constructed with a minimum $40 per square foot value.
Tjaden Properties is part of Air King Filtration Inc., which was founded in 1978 in Cedar Falls and sells air cleaners via a network of 50 distributors around the U.S. and Canada, according to city documents.
The Cedar Falls City Council will hold two other public hearings during the meeting on plans to acquire private property for Cyber Lane reconstruction and on plans for a South Main Street parking lot project to provide public access to the Cedar Prairie Trail.
The parking lot would have eight standard parking spots and one handicap spot and is estimated to cost $104,000.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Cedar Falls City Hall in the council chambers.
