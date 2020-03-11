Cedar Falls task force looks at PSO education requirements

CEDAR FALLS — A task force is developing alternate qualifications for firefighters who may not meet the education requirements to become public safety officers.

The eight Cedar Falls firefighters’ jobs are being eliminated in a reorganization of the public safety department. But on Tuesday the group overseeing transitional plans for the employees discussed how to ensure that they could apply to be PSOs, cross-trained to provide both police and fire division duties, even if they don’t have the required 60 college credits. That is a potential sticking point in enabling some of the firefighters to qualify for the job, which is one option if they want to remain employed with the city.

City Council member Simon Harding, one of six Cedar Falls officials on the task force, suggested potential applicants for the position should be required to have “60 college credits or ‘X’ number of (years of) police or firefighter experience.” Members of the group also talked about other qualifications, such as certifications earned through training.

City attorney Kevin Rogers will draft a proposed alternative for the firefighters to meet the requirement that accounts for their backgrounds. The task force will consider the proposal when it meets Thursday. If agreement is reached by the members, the proposal could go before the council on Monday.