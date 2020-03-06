Cedar Falls task force discusses PSO pathway for firefighters

He expressed a desire "to exhaust all reasonable options to retain all of the eight firefighters impacted. How can we be creative to retain those who want to work with this (PSO) model?"

City Attorney Kevin Rogers said the firefighters couldn't be grandfathered into the positions if they don't meet the requirements. Changes to the job or adding new positions would require council approval.

Becoming PSOs, who are cross-trained to serve in the department's fire or police division, is one avenue to retaining the firefighters as city employees. In future meetings, the group will look at other city positions. A severance package will be determined for those interested in leaving.

Officials weren't sure how many of the firefighters would be affected by the college requirement, which doesn't mandate completion of a degree or program.

"I don't know the educational status of all eight of the employees," said Craig Berte, Cedar Falls' acting police chief. Even if firefighters meet the education requirement, as PSOs "they've got to hop in and support the program. It would be great to find out what the eight individuals want."