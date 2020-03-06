Cedar Falls task force discusses PSO pathway for firefighters

CEDAR FALLS — A city task force is trying to define a pathway that could help laid-off firefighters become public safety officers.
But a requirement that PSOs have earned 60 college credits – which is not part of the firefighter qualifications – could stand in the way for some of the eight employees. Their jobs are being eliminated following a City Council decision to reorganize the public safety department.
The group, meeting for the first time Friday, is developing a transition plan for the firefighters, currently on paid administrative leave. Two council members and four city officials are part of the task force.
Council member Simon Harding sought some flexibility for the firefighters in case they don't have the required college credits.
"They signed up for a job that didn't require that credit," he noted. Throughout the meeting, Harding pushed for options like an exception to the requirements, amending the job classification to allow their experience as a firefighter in lieu of education or creating new training positions.
"Are there any options for the guys that don't qualify to become PSOs? To me that's a huge hurdle," he said. "I don't want to lower the standards, I want to see if we can find a way around."
Council member Frank Darrah, who is presiding over the meetings, sounded a similar note earlier during opening comments.
He expressed a desire "to exhaust all reasonable options to retain all of the eight firefighters impacted. How can we be creative to retain those who want to work with this (PSO) model?"
City Attorney Kevin Rogers said the firefighters couldn't be grandfathered into the positions if they don't meet the requirements. Changes to the job or adding new positions would require council approval.
Becoming PSOs, who are cross-trained to serve in the department's fire or police division, is one avenue to retaining the firefighters as city employees. In future meetings, the group will look at other city positions. A severance package will be determined for those interested in leaving.
Officials weren't sure how many of the firefighters would be affected by the college requirement, which doesn't mandate completion of a degree or program.
"I don't know the educational status of all eight of the employees," said Craig Berte, Cedar Falls' acting police chief. Even if firefighters meet the education requirement, as PSOs "they've got to hop in and support the program. It would be great to find out what the eight individuals want."
Task force members hope to figure out how to approach the education requirement during their next meeting Tuesday. The public safety officer application packet will be made available to the firefighters after that. They need to apply for a job by March 23 to maintain their city employee status.
Those who want to become PSOs would complete physical fitness, written, psychological and polygraph tests along with an interview. They would also sign up for one of three four-month Iowa Law Enforcement Academy sessions in Ames during the next year. Field training with Cedar Falls police totaling 70 days would occur either before or after going to the academy.
Task force meetings, which are open to the public, will continue from 7 to 9 a.m. March 10 and 12. Additional meetings are scheduled at the same time March 17 and 19 if needed.
Harding suggested time be scheduled to talk individually with each of the firefighters during the meetings. But Mayor Rob Green, who was there observing the meeting, said a request by the firefighters union for formal negotiations over the elimination of their positions might complicate that.
"The union wishes this to be done through collective bargaining rather than individually," he said. "So that's something that will have to be worked out."
Rogers said the request has been passed on to the city's counsel for labor negotiations.