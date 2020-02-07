Cedar Falls special election moving forward with no objections filed

CEDAR FALLS — With no objections filed, plans are moving forward for a special election on a City Council seat.

After the Cedar Falls city clerk's office received a petition Jan. 29 requesting the election to fill the at-large council position, there was a five-day period in which people could file objections based on the validity of any signatures. It came and went Wednesday without any filed.

As a result, the council is expected to take two actions during the Feb. 17 meeting agenda: filing the petition with official council records and approving a resolution calling for the special election. The city clerk will also be directed to file the resolution with the Black Hawk County auditor and commissioner of elections so that a date for the special election may be established.

The position was vacated in early January when Rob Green resigned to become mayor. A majority of the council voted to appoint a successor rather than hold a special election and installed Nick Taiber in the seat last month.

Petitioning within 14 days of an appointment allows citizens to force a special election. In this case, they needed at least 1,000 signatures from "eligible electors" – Cedar Falls residents who are at least 18 years old.