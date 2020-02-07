Cedar Falls special election moving forward with no objections filed

CEDAR FALLS — With no objections filed, plans are moving forward for a special election on a City Council seat.
After the Cedar Falls city clerk's office received a petition Jan. 29 requesting the election to fill the at-large council position, there was a five-day period in which people could file objections based on the validity of any signatures. It came and went Wednesday without any filed.
As a result, the council is expected to take two actions during the Feb. 17 meeting agenda: filing the petition with official council records and approving a resolution calling for the special election. The city clerk will also be directed to file the resolution with the Black Hawk County auditor and commissioner of elections so that a date for the special election may be established.
The position was vacated in early January when Rob Green resigned to become mayor. A majority of the council voted to appoint a successor rather than hold a special election and installed Nick Taiber in the seat last month.
Petitioning within 14 days of an appointment allows citizens to force a special election. In this case, they needed at least 1,000 signatures from "eligible electors" – Cedar Falls residents who are at least 18 years old.
City Administrator Ron Gaines said "it was around 2,000 signatures" that those submitting the petition gathered. Once county officials receive notice of the special election resolution, "it's essentially out of the city's hands," he noted. The date of the special election will be determined by the county election office.
"The quickest it could happen would be 32 days after the county gets its notice," said Gaines, under Iowa law. Candidates are required to file nomination petitions at least 25 days before the election.
