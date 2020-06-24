Cedar Falls special election deadlines nearing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail in the July 7 Cedar Falls council vacancy election is Friday at 5 p.m. The signed request must be received at the Black Hawk County Election Office that day.

All voting on July 7 will take place at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, as it did in the primary election June 2. The address is 8201 Dakota St. on the UNI campus.

More than 6,800 people have already requested ballots for the election, which was originally scheduled for March 24 but rescheduled twice due to the pandemic. All ballots mailed to voters for this election are valid, regardless of the date requested.

Absentee ballot request forms may be downloaded at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf.

To be counted, absentee ballots must be returned by Election Day, July 7, or be postmarked the day before the election or earlier. So far. more than 5,400 ballots have been returned.