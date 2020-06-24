Cedar Falls special election deadlines nearing

WATERLOO -- The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail in the July 7 Cedar Falls council vacancy election is Friday at 5 p.m. The signed request must be received at the Black Hawk County Election Office that day.
All voting on July 7 will take place at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, as it did in the primary election June 2. The address is 8201 Dakota St. on the UNI campus.
More than 6,800 people have already requested ballots for the election, which was originally scheduled for March 24 but rescheduled twice due to the pandemic. All ballots mailed to voters for this election are valid, regardless of the date requested.
Absentee ballot request forms may be downloaded at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf.
To be counted, absentee ballots must be returned by Election Day, July 7, or be postmarked the day before the election or earlier. So far. more than 5,400 ballots have been returned.
“If you are still holding an absentee ballot,” said County Auditor Grant Veeder, “We hope you will send it back to us as soon as possible. And we are still encouraging people to vote absentee by mail, or in person at the courthouse. The pandemic is very real, and we want to protect both voters and precinct workers as much as possible.”
Absentee voters may vote in person at the Courthouse, 316 E. Fifth St. in Waterloo, through July 6. The courthouse will be open for voting until 5 p.m. on Friday, and closed on July 3 for the Independence Day holiday.
For questions, contact the Election Office at (319) 833-3007 or election@co.black-hawk.ia.us.
