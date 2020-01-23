Cedar Falls slows down Washington St. plans after Lego League team objects

Fitch noted that representatives of First Methodist Church, which is along another block of Washington, support the two-way conversion. He said Hackett had not expressed a preference on the street change but admitted that city officials hadn’t talked to representatives of the Catholic church.

Willett said she and the students were happy with the four-way beacon stop signs but asserted that “Seventh Street is the problem street,” in the view of Lego League students. “Washington is what they modeled as being calm and a safer street.”

She added, “We’re asking for more due diligence, that the city engineers reach out to the school board and the parish council, who would lose quite a bit of parking on the weekends and with all of our activities.”

Council member Daryl Kruse questioned if there was a way to narrowly address the concerns.

“Could we break this conversion down so that the couple blocks by school remain a one-way and then convert the rest of it to two-way?” he asked. “Has that been discussed?”

“As a corridor, I wouldn’t recommend that, to have that break up of two blocks,” said Chase Schrage, director of public works.