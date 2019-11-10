{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls will hold runoff elections on Dec. 3.

Runoffs will be held for:

  • Ward 4 Council Member with candidates Tom Blanford and Simon Harding.
  • Council member at-large candidates Dave Sires and Nick Taiber.

All newly elected officials will be sworn and take office at noon Jan. 2. This includes Mayor-elect Rob Green, Council Member Susan deBuhr, winner of Ward 4 runoff election, and winner of the council member at-large runoff election.

For polling and voter information, go to http://www.co.black-hawk.ia.us/.

