CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls will hold runoff elections on Dec. 3.
Runoffs will be held for:
- Ward 4 Council Member with candidates Tom Blanford and Simon Harding.
- Council member at-large candidates Dave Sires and Nick Taiber.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
All newly elected officials will be sworn and take office at noon Jan. 2. This includes Mayor-elect Rob Green, Council Member Susan deBuhr, winner of Ward 4 runoff election, and winner of the council member at-large runoff election.
For polling and voter information, go to http://www.co.black-hawk.ia.us/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.