CEDAR FALLS — The city’s hotel-motel tax revenue remains higher than ever, according to recently released figures.

But it tapered off in the most recent quarters after reaching record highs likely due to pent demand for travel in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those post-COVID peaks – October 2021 through September 2022 – followed the more restrictive months of the unprecedented global event. That will help fund the close to $7 million project bringing recreational improvements to the Cedar River.

“This is another record year of hotel-motel income; however, the last two quarters are down from these two same quarters last year, so I think we’re really seeing a settling,” Jennifer Pickar, tourism & cultural programs manager, told the Visitors & Tourism Board last week.

She noted that “2022 was a banner year. People were traveling, but they weren’t traveling very far yet.

“They weren’t going overseas. They were still doing a lot of road trips. I feel we’re seeing a settling into our new normal here.”

Hotel-motel tax collection records show $1.52 million has landed in Cedar Falls in the fiscal year ending June 30. That’s up 23.77% from the $1.23 million last fiscal year, what had been a 62.9% hike over the dips seen during the pandemic.

The two most recent quarters – October 2022 through March 2023 – saw Cedar Falls receive $316,278 and $329,830, respectively, after the previous four quarters landed at $344,811, $397,430, $404,381 and $470,239.

The city budgeted for $800,000 in hotel-motel tax revenues, of which $400,000 goes to the tourism bureau. With the realized number being $1.52 million, the bureau’s share ended up at $760,364.

The unbudgeted $360,364 would typically have been deposited into its reserves. However, Pickar reminded the board the full amount will be put toward the city’s project bringing recreational improvements in and along the Cedar River between the First and Main Street bridges.

The additions include kayak play areas, fishing jetties, habitat spawning pools and water access points.

The city’s capital improvements program shows $400,000 earmarked from the tourism cash reserves to help pay for the $6.7 million in total expenses. So, another $39,636 will come from what already had been built up over time in the reserves.

“Remember, while we had more income than we were anticipating, all the extra income will be going toward our commitment to the river project,” said Pickar. “We have a healthy reserve but it won’t be growing this year because we’re helping fund that project.”

The long anticipated project will see construction begin this fall after the City Council awarded the construction contract to Peterson Contractors Inc. of Reinbeck.

“By spring of 2025, we’ll really be pushing that (river project) for tourism,” she said.

The hotel-motel tax revenues became a part of the council’s budget discussions earlier this year when Councilmember Daryl Kruse suggested using some of additional funds, which had been not been budgeted for 2023, for tax relief in 2024.

After the two years of higher-than-ever revenues, the city also decided to budget more aggressively in 2024 to better match the new expectations as another means of bringing down the tax burden.

