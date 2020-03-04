Cedar Falls seeking more than $300,000 for Lake Street trail

CEDAR FALLS — The city is seeking more than $300,000 in federal grant funding to pave a half-mile trail along Lake Street.
The City Council on Monday approved an application for $316,000 in Transportation Alternatives Program funds, federal money awarded through the Iowa Department of Transportation. The application will be submitted to the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, a planning organization that serves Black Hawk County.
A 0.6 mile concrete trail is planned along the street in North Cedar from Central Avenue to the Big Woods Lake north parking lot. It will cover an existing granular surface trail used by pedestrians and cyclists.
Karen Howard, planning and community services manager, said “the city did go out for a grant last year” from another source for the project, but didn’t receive the funds.
The council’s approval committed the city to a $79,000 match that would come out of general obligation bond funds.
The total project is estimated at $395,000. Costs include $20,000 for preliminary design, $25,000 for construction engineering and $350,000 for construction.
“We would anticipate construction to be in July of ‘22 if this is approved,” said Stephanie Houk Sheetz, director of community development. “It’s quite a lead time.”
Council members also approved an application for federal surface transportation block grant funds to help pay for reconstruction of Main Street from West Sixth Street to Seerley Boulevard. That application will be submitted to INRCOG, as well.
Last fall, the council approved an agreement with the agency to receive $1.5 million in grant funds for the project, estimated at $7.62 million. The city must provide a match of at least $375,000 to receive the money with funds coming from general obligation bonds and local option sales tax revenues.
In other business, the council approved:
- A site plan for construction of a 119-room Residence Inn on 2.65 acres at 7200 Nordic Drive.
- The $1.02 million low bid from Peterson Contractors Inc. for reconstruction of 12th Street. There were four other bids ranging from $1.03 million to $1.53 million for the project, which involves work between College and Tremont streets and Walnut Street between 11th and 12th streets. It will be paid for through the local option sales tax, street construction fund and Cedar Falls Utilities.
- Plans and specifications for two full permeable alleys with an estimated total cost of $229,100. The alleys are between Tremont and Franklin streets from 22nd Street to Seerley Boulevard and between Iowa and Tremont streets from Fourth to Fifth streets. It will be paid for through the street construction and storm water bond funds.
- Plans and specifications for the 2020 street construction project, involving portions of 11 city streets totaling 2.74 miles. The total estimated cost is $3.48 million. It will be paid for through local option sales tax, street construction, general obligation bond, sanitary sewer rental and Cedar Falls Utilities funds.