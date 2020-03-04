Cedar Falls seeking more than $300,000 for Lake Street trail

CEDAR FALLS — The city is seeking more than $300,000 in federal grant funding to pave a half-mile trail along Lake Street.

The City Council on Monday approved an application for $316,000 in Transportation Alternatives Program funds, federal money awarded through the Iowa Department of Transportation. The application will be submitted to the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, a planning organization that serves Black Hawk County.

A 0.6 mile concrete trail is planned along the street in North Cedar from Central Avenue to the Big Woods Lake north parking lot. It will cover an existing granular surface trail used by pedestrians and cyclists.

Karen Howard, planning and community services manager, said “the city did go out for a grant last year” from another source for the project, but didn’t receive the funds.

The council’s approval committed the city to a $79,000 match that would come out of general obligation bond funds.

The total project is estimated at $395,000. Costs include $20,000 for preliminary design, $25,000 for construction engineering and $350,000 for construction.