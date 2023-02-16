WATERLOO — The budget for Black Hawk County’s consolidated dispatch center is set and some cities are seeing big increases for the upcoming fiscal year.

The county dispatch oversight board decided on the budget of $3.3 million for fiscal year 2024. This is an increase of $710,508 from fiscal year 2023.

Most cities are seeing a small increase, or even a decrease. However Cedar Falls is seeing its dispatch budget almost double.

In fiscal 2023, Cedar Falls paid almost $619,000. This next year they’re slated to pay almost $1.2 million.

The increase is due to the board voting to pay based on taxable valuation, rather than calls for service and population.

Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green, Dunkerton Mayor Michael Schares and Hudson Mayor George Wessel voted against factoring numbers based on valuation. Mayors for Evansdale, Gilbertville, La Porte City, Waterloo and four supervisors voted for it. Supervisor Chris Schwartz was absent.

Green said he was surprised at the vote.

“We had discussions previously with the Board of Supervisors and (their) concern was we’re moving too fast,” Green said in an interview with The Courier. “I’m just surprised they’re willing to make some major asks on Cedar Falls at the 11th hour about our budget process.”

He said the move toward funding based on 100% tax valuations was not previously talked about in a group setting.

If the board would have gone with 70% calls for service and 30% population, Cedar Falls would pay about $840,000 – or $360,000 less. That $650,000 to $850,000 range was what the City Council had predetermined the dispatch budget would be for this year, according to Green.

He said he cannot predict how the council will take the decision.

“We’re going to have to tweak the budget for sure because the council has been insistent on not increasing taxes,” he said.

Although surprised, Green said he still supports the dispatch center and funding toward it but doesn’t agree with the valuation equation.

“Every citizen in Black Hawk County expects to dial 911 and it will be picked up and you get good service,” Green said. “That shouldn’t depend on your income level, your house value. … It was a huge shock and our finance department – we’re not ready for that.”

Wessel proposed an idea to help out Cedar Falls with its burden.

He motioned that the Board of Supervisors should allocate at most $300,000 from its reserves to Cedar Falls. Green seconded the motion.

Gilbertville Mayor Mark Thome believed that wouldn’t go over well with the other residents of Black Hawk County.

“I have the least in Gilbertville to worry out of all the communities but it’s tough to say you’re gonna give it to one community and not across the board,” Thome said. “I don’t know who wants to explain that to taxpayers.”

Mayors of Cedar Falls, Dunkerton, Hudson and La Porte City supported the motion. Everyone else voted against it.

“I appreciate the mayors have to do the best for their constituents but it didn’t sit well with me that it’s a major impact on Cedar Falls to benefit these other communities,” Green said. “To push this on the back of Cedar Falls I don’t agree with. We’re going to have to adapt to that or come up with an alternative with how we handle dispatch – and that will be up to council.”

The budget adopted – at 100% – would allow a new clerk position to be added. The other budget considered, at 110%, would have included that clerk position as well as two more additional dispatchers.

Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson said the 1-1/2 hour meeting on Tuesday was what he’s felt the last eight years.

“A 100% budget got us one clerk, but absolutely no prior or forward thinking,” Thompson said.

He referenced the DELTAWRX study, which was a survey to look at the efficiency of the communications center. In a previous meeting, Thompson said DELTAWRX came back and said they’re “not doing enough.”

“When we get the results of the questions you had asked from DELTAWRX and we do minimal to move forward now that we have the answer, now liability has been exposed,” Thompson said. “We need to continue forward diligently, not inch by inch. …

“What we continue to have is not an option. Where we sit today is not an option. A 100% budget doesn’t move the margin but an inch to where we need to be.”

The discussion comes a few weeks after talks of implementing an emergency management agency levy.

What’s being proposed would move the funding responsibility to the county’s budget with the cities no longer paying the fee for consolidated communications. The money would still go toward emergency management.

Discussion also focused around how the municipalities of Elk Run Heights and Raymond should be paid for.

Being billed on valuations, Elk Run Heights would owe $27,000 and Raymond $19,000. Previously, Elk Run Heights was serviced under Evansdale and their fire was serviced by Waterloo. Raymond falls under the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Elk Run Heights and Raymond would then be billed for their services.

Black Hawk County Finance Director Michelle Weidner said in order to not have “messy bookkeeping” they should not be a part of the calculation but rather have their costs allocated by percentage of the rest of the cities.

Every mayor and supervisor voted for that approach.

