CEDAR FALLS — A public meeting to review revised Cedar Falls flood maps will be from 5 to 7 p.m. May 29 at City Hall, 220 Clay St.
The open house will include a short presentation to describe the preliminary mapping project. Property owners can view maps and learn how their projected flood risk may have changed. Information on the project timeline, comment and appeals and flood insurance will also be provided.
Representatives from FEMA and the Iowa DNR will be on hand to answer questions.
The preliminary maps are an update of existing maps that date back to 2011. The maps will be the basis for floodplain management measures. Insurance companies will use the maps to determine flood insurance rates.
Some buildings could for the first time be included in a high-risk flood zone, known as the special flood hazard area. This may result in affected property owners being required to purchase flood insurance.
If you are unable to attend this meeting, the information is available on the city’s website at www.cedarfalls.com/flood. Residents with additional questions can contact the Cedar Falls Planning and Community Services Division at 276-8600.
