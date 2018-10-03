CEDAR FALLS — Residents will not have the opportunity to own chickens or ducks as pets in Cedar Falls city limits.
The Cedar Falls City Council voted down the ordinance, 4-3. The ordinance would have allowed chickens and ducks in residential zoning areas with a limit of three animals and no roosters at least 25 feet from other residential dwellings. The ordinance would have approached the ownership of the poultry through a license.
Rob Green, council member at large, noted the ordinance portrayed the poultry as pets and not livestock.
“I can’t see chickens and ducks as pets,” Green said.
Green proposed the ordinance go back to committee for review, but the proposed amendment motion failed 4-3.
“It’s interesting we spend less time passing a $100 million budget than we have spent on chickens, but it’s also exciting that’s the worst issue we have to deal with in this city,” Councilman David Wieland said. “Go to Waterloo and see what they’re dealing with. It’s time to vote.”
Council members Tom Blanford, Susan DeBuhr, Green and Wieland voted against the chicken ordinance.
In other business, the council voted to rezone the end of Lake Shore Drive from agricultural district to a residential district. Tami Stahl, who opposed the rezoning effort at the Planning and Zoning Commission Sept 12 meeting, spoke out against the issue to the council
She invited Mayor Jim Brown to observe the water runoff in the area. There is a wetland adjacent to where development is planned, as a well as a privately owned dam.
Nine acres of the 20-acre plat will not be able to be developed because it is in a flood plain.
“It is really sensitive and unusual,” Stahl said.
The council voted to move forward with the rezoning request; Susan DeBuhr voted against it.
Prior to the meeting, neighborhood associations from Overman Park, North Cedar and South Main and Greenhill Corridor made presentations.
The South Main and Greenhill Corridor Neighborhood Association was established earlier this year and made its first appearance before the council.
Penny Popp, the president of the association, spoke on its behalf to council and asked for a fugitive dust ordinance.
“The affects of fugitive dust, specifically silicon dust, cannot be ignored,” Popp said.
