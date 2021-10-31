Cedar Falls Safety Alliance endorses two candidates for mayor, four for council

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Safety Alliance has endorsed a slate of candidates that are essentially the opposite of the ones favored by the only local PAC Cedar Falls Forward.

For mayor, the group of volunteer advocates endorsed incumbent Rob Green, who is seeking a second term, and Councilor Dave Sires in a Facebook post late Thursday evening.

A spokesperson, who wished to remain anonymous out of fear of retribution, said Cedar Falls Safety Alliance members “genuinely care about the safety of not only the people in Cedar Falls, but that also of the public safety officers who work for the city.”

The group also endorsed all newcomers for the available council seats: Gil Schultz (Ward 1), Kara Bigelow-Baker (Ward 3), Dustin Ganfield (Ward 5) and T.J. Frein (at-large).

“The reason we are supporting these candidates is because we know there is a huge flaw in the PSO model itself. ... The candidates we are endorsing all would like to work to impose change in the model — or separate the departments completely,” said the spokesperson in a Facebook message.

“We have experienced a lack of communication with all but two City Council members. We want our City Council to work for the people, not for the city,” the spokesperson added. “We want the safety and well-being of Cedar Falls and its citizens to be their primary focus. What we have seen with the PSO model is a lack of knowledge of how a fire department functions and the importance of the screening, training and physical ability of each and every person we are putting on the front line.”

The only local PAC, Cedar Falls Forward, describes itself as “an eclectic and growing group with diverse views but with unanimous agreement that Cedar Falls is a great town to live in.”

“We share a common interest in seeing that Cedar Falls continues on a successful trajectory forward with an engaged citizenry and able leadership,” its website states.

The Cedar Falls Safety Alliance is not a PAC and didn’t raise any funds. It is not to be mistaken with Stand Up For Safety, Cedar Falls, which had been organized as a PAC in 2018.

The spokesperson defined it as “dozens of educated and concerned citizens,” but “an exact number would be difficult to pin down. We have many people who follow and contribute regularly.”

The only supported candidate shared between the two local groups is Schultz.

“The candidates we are not supporting have come out in favor of the PSO model — and either lack or refuse to gain knowledge (from professional firefighters) about the real dangers in which the way things are currently being ran pose,” the spokesperson said.

Any numbers about the PSO model put out by the group, the spokesperson contends, were obtained from the city and used to compare the model to the costs of separate departments.

“We cannot afford to have council members not looking into actual numbers and information. This should have been looked at years ago. The city says cost savings, yet hasn’t showed any comparison,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone who would like to contact a volunteer is welcome to reach out on its Facebook page. The available email address and website are no longer active.

