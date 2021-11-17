Cedar Falls roundabout at 6th Street intersection to be included Main Street reconstruction

CEDAR FALLS -- The City Council voted 4-3 Monday night to move forward with designing a roundabout at the intersection of Main and Sixth streets.

Councilors Kelly Dunn, Frank Darrah, Mark Miller, and Daryl Kruse voted in favor during the committee of the whole meeting. The estimated construction cost is $409,800.

The alternative was a new traffic signal that would result in little to no right-of-way disruptions.

Traffic experts say the roundabout is the safer, more efficient way of allowing vehicles to flow in that area. In addition, there is an expected long-term annual cost savings because of a projected reduction in things such as maintenance and automobile crashes.

"I think more and more communities are moving towards alternatives similar to a compact roundabout, and at the March meeting, if you recall Snyder & Associates just threw out that idea and that's kind of what stemmed the discussion on looking at a design alternative for Sixth Street," said Public Works Director Chase Schrage.

During about a 45-minute discussion, some councilors expressed concerns about the number of parking stalls being taken from the Cedar Falls Public Library lot as a result of a future roundabout at the Sixth Street intersection, as well as land that would be taken from private property owners.

But the city will move forward with completing a final design on the reconstruction of Main Street, from Seerley Boulevard to Sixth Street, with councilors having already given the green light for a three-lane corridor with on-street bikes lanes. It will include three roundabouts at the intersections with 12th, 18th and Seerley, and now an additional one at Sixth.

"I do get concerned that we're just getting a little trigger happy possibly with it (roundabouts), and I don't know if there's a right answer either way, but it’s tough," said Councilor Simon Harding. "We’re going to see some parking loss, and that's just something down there right now I don't want to see. And it's such a small area, I'm just nervous about trying to force one in there."

Officials have begun reaching out to the business owners impacted by the potential construction along Main Street.

Dec. 6 is the date of a public hearing on a resolution approving the public improvement project and authorizing the acquisition of private property that would be required for it.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.