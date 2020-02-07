Cedar Falls rolls out camera registration program to help solve crime

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Police are looking for some extra eyes to help solve crime in the city’s neighborhoods, particularly those of the digital kind.

“We’ve started what we call a voluntary camera registration,” Jeff Olson, director of public safety services, told the City Council this week. The program, launched Jan. 1, came about with the growth of residential security cameras at homes in the community.

Olson mentioned one popular product, the Ring Video Doorbell. “We’ve actually had some crimes occur in neighborhoods where people came to us,” he noted, with video from their Ring doorbell.

“Cameras are beginning to be very, very useful in helping to solve crime and identify people,” Olson added. “We certainly want to keep using the tools that are available to make Cedar Falls a better place.”

People will continue to maintain their own data if they sign up for the program and can still decide if they want to turn over any videos.

“We will not have access to their video,” said Olson. “We will only call them if something happens in their neighborhood and we think they may have video that would be useful to us. Then they can take a look and send us that video if they choose.”