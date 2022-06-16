Cedar Falls River Recreation Project lands needed $1.5M from Department of Commerce

CEDAR FALLS — The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Tuesday that the city of Cedar Falls had been given the final OK for a $1.5 million grant to fund future “visitor-friendly infrastructure on the Cedar River.”

That project, which came in over budget late last year and likely needed these funds to move forward, is known to locals as the Cedar River Recreational Improvement Project.

It will involve physical and aesthetic improvements in the river and to the river bank from the upstream side of the Main Street Bridge to the downstream side of the West First Street Bridge.

In late March, the city had been given preliminary approval for up to $1.5 million from the Economic Development Administration’s $240 million American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation program.

The program is designed to “accelerate the recovery of communities that rely on the travel, tourism and outdoor recreation sectors,” said a press release announcing the grant.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is dedicated to supporting the travel, tourism and outdoor recreation sector as it works to recover and rebuild from the pandemic,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in a statement. “This EDA investment will improve visitor and recreational opportunities on the Cedar River, boosting the local business community and creating new jobs.”

In October, construction bids for the project came in 180% over the engineer’s estimate of $3.7 million. The total projected cost had been $4.1 million.

The higher-than-expected bids led the city into a redesign phase with Riverwise Engineering, and to apply for the federal grant.

The total estimated cost is now $5.25 million. Of that, $4.8 million is the construction estimate to be covered by the grant and matched with $3.3 million in state and local funding.

Local funding includes $1.5 million from a Black Hawk County Gaming Association grant.

Additionally, the city had allocated $1 million from its emergency reserve. The remaining funds were slated to come from $525,000 in general obligation bonds, which City Council just authorized be sold, and $500,000 in private fundraising.

The department’s press release said the grantee estimates the project will create 129 jobs and generate $295,000 in private investment.

“This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG),” said the press release. “EDA funds INRCOG to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.”

The cities of Cedar Falls and Waterloo also are working with INRCOG and Grow Cedar Valley to prepare a grant application for a much larger, collaborative project that they say would “transform” the areas along the Cedar River.

The Destination Iowa grant is made possible through the American Rescue Plan.

INRCOG Community Planner Isaiah Corbin, in an email Wednesday, said city officials are still looking over the plans and determining whether it’s feasible, given the program’s requirements, to move forward with the grant application.

