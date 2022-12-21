Cedar Falls river project moving forward after contract awarded

CEDAR FALLS — A contractor was selected Monday to add recreational improvements to the Cedar River downtown.

The City Council voted 6-1 to award the project to Peterson Contractors Inc. of Reinbeck at a cost of $6.27 million, about 35% higher than estimates. Councilor Dustin Ganfield was the lone dissenter. Two bids were received for the project.

Removing the riprap and replacing it with boulder fill was one of the more expensive alternates that may be considered down the road. It could have been part of the base project, but it was not in order to bring down the cost.

But city staff has stated the project will still encompass almost all of the in-stream water features and upland improvements within and on the banks as well as trails between the First and Main street bridges that have been discussed for years.

Despite bids coming in high the first time about a year ago and a redesign taking place, Community Developer Director Stephanie Sheetz has said that none of the in-water features were removed from the planning documents. Those include kayak play areas, fishing jetties, habitat spawning pools and water access points.

“The nice thing about the approach that staff took is the additions could be tacked on later, and that sounds like that might be an additional fundraising project down the road,” said Mayor Rob Green.

A lot of the talk at the dais Monday was over a future cost.

The city will need to bring aboard a specialized engineer with expertise to perform inspections on the in-river features. Riverwise Engineering, its design firm, originally indicated it would perform them, but recently backed out. The bidders also said they wouldn’t provide the services.

Public Works Director Chase Schrage said he’s been working to bring a contract to the council regarding the future in-stream inspections of the construction. Inspections of the out-of-stream features is “fairly standard work” and would be performed by the city’s engineering division.

“General inspection is anywhere between 8% and 10% of the construction cost,” said Schrage. “But keep in mind that we’re only talking about the in-river.”

Concern was voiced about moving forward without the inspector’s contract in place.

“I think for all of us, including the city of Cedar Falls, safety would be a big concern, and having someone that’s done that before to me is very important,” said Councilor Kelly Dunn.

“We’re hoping to bring in people of all levels – but especially the kayaking, whitewater community – and want them to be excited,” she added.

Councilor Daryl Kruse motioned to complete a request for proposal to get a better feel for costs and potential companies with expertise and experience, but Schrage said that could take months and pose an issue with construction slated to happen between January and March.

Green ruled him out of order because it wasn’t a proposed amendment to the contract in front of the council, but City Administrator Ron Gaines said officials could address Kruse’s concerns.

“I think staff understands exactly what councilman Kruse is saying,” said Gaines. “When we bring back (a contract), we’ll bring back the cost and credentials for that particular consultant for doing that work, so you can evaluate if you’d like to approve the contract at that time.”

Consideration was given to the other bid of $6.48 million from TSP Services, Inc. because it arguably has more of a niche focus on these types of projects. But City Attorney Kevin Rogers advised officials would need to explain why Peterson wasn’t a capable and responsible bidder.

“This is a partnership” between federal and state agencies as well as the Black Hawk County Gaming Association when it comes to funding and planning, Councilor Gil Schultz pointed out, “and we’ve been talking about this project for a long time. It’s not just a downtown project for folks to kayak. This will be an aesthetically pleasing, great project for the entire city.”

