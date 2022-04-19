Cedar Falls Resilience Plan draft maps out course in preparing for future disruption

CEDAR FALLS – In explaining the importance of responding to changes in weather and nature, Douglas Pierce highlighted how Iowa’s average temperature increased by 1.3 degrees from 1975 until 2018.

Last week during an hour-long presentation of the city’s Resilience Plan, in near-final draft form, the consultant noted that might not sound like a lot, but its potential impact an example of why Cedar Falls needs prepare for the future.

“I think about it in really simple terms. If I have a 103 degree fever, I feel it. The weather is kind of like that. If you have a two or three degree fever, you really start to notice it,” Pierce said. “The weather is kind of responsive, just like your body is.”

“The two derechos that you recently had, the one in August of 2020 and the one in December 2021, were really driven by those increasing temperatures,” he added.

The plan is broken down into three topics of focus: local economics and community; weather and nature; and energy and mobility.

Recommended actions include supporting local businesses and jobs; achieving communitywide net zero carbon pollution by 2050 for electricity and natural gas; and adapting to extreme rain events.

There is no shortage of recommendations specific to Cedar Falls within the comprehensive 100-page plan. It includes 45 near-term, midterm and long-term actions and goals extending from 2022 through 2050 and beyond.

It goes onto include narratives, graphics, rationale, research and guidelines supporting implementation.

The plan is meant to provide “a framework of actions that can improve the resilience and prosperity of the Cedar Falls community and its individuals, organizations and institutions.”

“Resilient communities have the capacity to resist and rebound from economic, social and physical disruptions,” the plan states. “They are healthy, adaptable, and regenerative through a combination of redundancy and variation in resources, people, and perspectives. They have the foresight and the capacity to act on that foresight together. Yet they maintain a measure of self-reliance and independence among individuals and organizations. They can learn and evolve based on changing conditions, both individually and collectively as a community.”

Through April 27, the public can view the full plan at www.cfresilience.com and offer feedback that may led to tweaks for the final draft.

The community already has weighed in extensively. The planning process took eight months and included 12 online workshops, two town hall meetings, and four public worksheets.

A “high investment” designation is attached to two actions thought to require the most funding.

One is increasing the existing stormwater system capacity to manage new development and increasing extreme rainfall volumes.

That could be accomplished by using low impact development, green-infrastructure and blue-green corridors including planted bioswales, infiltration basins, retention ponds and plantings where feasible in lieu of mown turf to increase infiltration.

The other is increasing the use of available green space and stormwater capacity in already developed areas by utilizing road reconstructions as opportunities for rain retention under streets and parking lots with oversized vaults, pipes and aggregate void space storage systems.

Seven goals are labeled “L” as solely “long-term” goals.

One is pursuing alternative natural gas options.

Potential options include demand and energy reduction through efficiency, replacement of non-renewable fuels with renewable versions, electrification, carbon capture, sequestration and other methods of attaining a carbon neutral community.

Another is working toward zero waste by 2070.

Short-term actions, such as continuing voluntary energy use reduction programs for existing and new homes, could be impacted by the City Council delaying $25,000 in new funding for the plan’s implementation in fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1.

The plan will move forward for City Council consideration, tentatively scheduled for the late spring or early summer.

“One of the things that this plan is about is generating co-benefits, identifying actions that actually have multiple benefits and really robust benefits that you might not think about on a day-to-day basis,” said Pierce, also a senior architect with Minneapolis-based Perkins+Will.

