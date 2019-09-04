CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls City Council renewed the downtown shuttle service into 2020.
The council Monday night approved a resolution to extend a deal with the Metropolitan Transit Authortity to provide the shuttle service to downtown Cedar Falls, along with 30 other measures during a 23 minute meeting.
“The summer services provided 176 rides over the past three months for the customers and theater patrons in downtown Cedar Falls,” according to city documents. “The hours of operation will begin at 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.”
The cost to Cedar Falls to contract the service is $10,736.
The 15-minute loop begins at Gateway Park and heads down Main Street. Turning on First Street then down Washington to Sixth Street, the bus then jumps back on Main Street and returns to the park. The shuttle stops at the end of each block, and riders can be picked up at any point along the route.
You have free articles remaining.
The shuttle service is meant to decrease demand for parking downtown. It started on June 6 and was schedule to end Aug. 31.
“Though the summer months did not produce a lot of rides, there were positive comments about the downtown shuttle and Community Main Street continues to promote this service,” according to city documents. “(City) staff believes extending this service into the fall and winter months will assist in the parking demand by providing rides to the downtown businesses and holiday events.”
The council also voted unanimously to approve an ordinance to enforce a 48-hour limit on parking on city streets. The limit applies to all vehicles, and absences of less than four hours do not count against the 48-hour limit.
Vehicles that violate the new ordinance can be ticketed or towed by police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.