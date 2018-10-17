CEDAR FALLS — The city has released helmet camera footage from a February fire in rural Cedar Falls.
The affected homeowner and full-time firefighters had been calling for release of video, saying it supports their claims the public safety officer program is wrong for the city.
The city released two videos. City officials and Scott Dix, president of the Cedar Falls Firefighters Association, differ on what the footage shows.
Both videos were shot from a camera on the helmet of former Capt. Josh Lux shortly after he and eight other responders arrived on the scene of a Feb. 5 fire on Beaver Ridge Trail. The house is outside city limits and was 2.6 miles away from the nearest hydrant at the time. The home was owned by Darren Yoder, who criticized the PSO program at two recent City Council meetings. Since the fire, residents paid to install a fire hydrant in the Beaver Hills neighborhood.
“The video of the Beaver Hills fire on February 2018 clearly shows how the public safety model cannot provide the response needed for a structure fire,” Dix said after viewing it.
The National Fire Protection Association calls for at least 15 firefighters to initially respond to a house fire, Dix said.
Cedar Falls Public Safety Director and Police Chief Jeff Olson and Assistant Police Chief and PSO Craig Berte say the videos show a standard response to a difficult situation.
“It doesn’t show a lot of the activity behind the scenes,” Olson said, like the scurrying to get water and getting the trucks organized. It solely shows Lux’s perspective.
The fire took place at night with temperatures below freezing in a rural area where water had to be trucked in from 2.6 miles away. It took about 20 minutes per trip to haul the water, Olson said.
“It shows a difficult fire scene particularly because of a lack of water; we ran out of water several times,” Olson said. “It was compounded by cold weather and it was inside (the attic) and heavily involved by the time we got there.”
Berte appears in one of the videos preparing to go into the house.
Initially reported as a chimney fire, by the time first responders got to the scene the attic was on fire as well.
Nine first responders were on scene during the time shown in the video. Seven were career firefighters, and two were public safety officers.
Overall, 19 responders were called to the scene with six more working at other locations to assist. Nine were career firefighters and the rest were cross-trained public safety officers, officials said. Fire departments from New Hartford, Dike, Janesville and Shell Rock assisted.
Five Cedar Falls career firefighters left the department in September, two of them citing safety concerns with the PSO program.
The city has long argued it has more personnel at fire scenes than ever before. There are currently 21 career firefighters in the city and 21 PSOs, with 19 more being trained.
“We’re seeing more people available to immediately respond to police scenes and fire scenes,” Olson said.
Four PSOs are being moved to full-time positions at the Fire Department to replace the firefighters who left in September. Dix said in a press release Oct. 10 the firefighters’ union will legally challenge that move.
Meanwhile, at Monday’s City Council meeting, Jim Cook, who spent 10 years as the president of Cedar Falls Firefighters Association, spoke about the reasons he quit the department. Cook said he left because he doesn’t believe the city administration is listening to its employees.
“I did not leave because I fear change,” Cook said.
Cook’s last day on duty was Sept. 1.
So the guy lives in the MIDDLE OF THE WOODS and the fire is well underway before ANYONE gets there. They can't even park near the house and have to navigate thru the trees on snowy ground, at night and below freezing. Yes, I'm sure it's the PSO program's fault this guy's house burned down. When you choose to live that far from town, you run this risk. Just trying to use this to bash the PSO program. I don't have a dog in the fight but I think PSO is best for the future and of course it's something the career firefighters don't like. It's change, no one likes that in their job. But you deal with it and move on. Stick to your guns, Chief Olson.
Actually the PSO program was supposed to have *more* bodies *quicker* to the scene. Think Rush!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Building a huge, expensive home 2.5 miles from any hydrant and outside of the city limits is just asking for a bad situation. Aren't people smart enough to think these things through BEFORE they happen? People want isolation until they need emergency personnel, then blame the officials for the problems it causes. :-(
These folks pay taxes to the City and expect the same services as you or I.
Everyone who pays taxes to Cedar Falls should expect and receive the same services.
The City contends that 130 cities use a PSO program. It seems that the other 29,000 cities in the United States have found that this type of program may not work. The City needs to look closely at the safety and welfare of the citizens before jumping feet first into a controversial program. I hope the City can admit that adjustments might be on the horizon for the PSO program. Take responsibility Cedar Falls! We know that we don't live in the idyllic city that the City tries to portray. Get past the notion that nothing can make the City look bad. It's not a good look.
Most of the other 29,000 cities probably have a program worse off, such as volunteer fire fighters.
"If it wasn't for the PSO program my house would have been saved"...….Or Don't live in the rural areas and think your covered by FDP or PSO's......Its got to be someone else's fault right
I don't have a position on the PSO deal and I didn't bother watching over 17 minutes of boring video, but I'm still not sure how this is a PSO issue? I completely agree with the other posts in that this seemed to be more of an issue with the house being 2.5 miles from the nearest hydrant with those trips taking 20 minutes. It was even cited in the article that they ran out of water several times while fighting this fire. They could have 1000 full-time, fully-trained firefighters on scene. If they don't have any water, what are they going to put the fire out with?
Even in the end, who cares if your house burns down? Yes, I'm sure it's a pain in the rear to get the house rebuilt, rebuy everything and live in a temporary location for awhile, but then again, you get a brand new house full of brand new stuff out of the deal. As long as everyone gets out safely, call your insurance agent and let them deal with it. That's what you have homeowners insurance for, isn't it?
I don't know enough to have an opinion on this issue, but consider this point: the city is in a tough position financially because of the 2013 state law restricting local governments from raising taxes. If people want better services and want to tax themselves to pay for it, they should be able to. It's called representative government.
