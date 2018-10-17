Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS — The city has released helmet camera footage from a February fire in rural Cedar Falls.

The affected homeowner and full-time firefighters had been calling for release of video, saying it supports their claims the public safety officer program is wrong for the city.

The city released two videos. City officials and Scott Dix, president of the Cedar Falls Firefighters Association, differ on what the footage shows.

Both videos were shot from a camera on the helmet of former Capt. Josh Lux shortly after he and eight other responders arrived on the scene of a Feb. 5 fire on Beaver Ridge Trail. The house is outside city limits and was 2.6 miles away from the nearest hydrant at the time. The home was owned by Darren Yoder, who criticized the PSO program at two recent City Council meetings. Since the fire, residents paid to install a fire hydrant in the Beaver Hills neighborhood.

“The video of the Beaver Hills fire on February 2018 clearly shows how the public safety model cannot provide the response needed for a structure fire,” Dix said after viewing it.

The National Fire Protection Association calls for at least 15 firefighters to initially respond to a house fire, Dix said.

Cedar Falls Public Safety Director and Police Chief Jeff Olson and Assistant Police Chief and PSO Craig Berte say the videos show a standard response to a difficult situation.

“It doesn’t show a lot of the activity behind the scenes,” Olson said, like the scurrying to get water and getting the trucks organized. It solely shows Lux’s perspective.

The fire took place at night with temperatures below freezing in a rural area where water had to be trucked in from 2.6 miles away. It took about 20 minutes per trip to haul the water, Olson said.

“It shows a difficult fire scene particularly because of a lack of water; we ran out of water several times,” Olson said. “It was compounded by cold weather and it was inside (the attic) and heavily involved by the time we got there.”

Berte appears in one of the videos preparing to go into the house.

Initially reported as a chimney fire, by the time first responders got to the scene the attic was on fire as well.

Nine first responders were on scene during the time shown in the video. Seven were career firefighters, and two were public safety officers.

Overall, 19 responders were called to the scene with six more working at other locations to assist. Nine were career firefighters and the rest were cross-trained public safety officers, officials said. Fire departments from New Hartford, Dike, Janesville and Shell Rock assisted.

Five Cedar Falls career firefighters left the department in September, two of them citing safety concerns with the PSO program.

The city has long argued it has more personnel at fire scenes than ever before. There are currently 21 career firefighters in the city and 21 PSOs, with 19 more being trained.

“We’re seeing more people available to immediately respond to police scenes and fire scenes,” Olson said.

Four PSOs are being moved to full-time positions at the Fire Department to replace the firefighters who left in September. Dix said in a press release Oct. 10 the firefighters’ union will legally challenge that move.

Meanwhile, at Monday’s City Council meeting, Jim Cook, who spent 10 years as the president of Cedar Falls Firefighters Association, spoke about the reasons he quit the department. Cook said he left because he doesn’t believe the city administration is listening to its employees.

“I did not leave because I fear change,” Cook said.

Cook’s last day on duty was Sept. 1.

