Cedar Falls — The city invites all area cyclists to take a public survey to help renew the city's “Bicycle Friendly Community” status.

The survey will gather input and experience to help the League of American Bicyclists, which gives out the designation, and the community better understand current bicycling conditions in the city and potential areas of improvement.

The brief online survey will be available until April 5 and can be completed by anyone in or outside Cedar Falls at: bit.ly/bikeCF23.