Cedar Falls relaxes parking rules as COVID-19 keeps shoppers away

CEDAR FALLS — The city of Cedar Falls is relaxing parking requirements in its downtown and College Hill business districts.

The City Council met in special session Friday to discuss the possibility of a resolution modifying enforcement of parking ordinances.

"There has been some concerns by businesses in downtown about parking (restrictions) being enforced," said Mayor Rob Green, despite fewer people on the streets and in the stores. More people are staying away from public places with schools closed and restrictions in place for all but the smallest gatherings as the state reacts to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council members came to a consensus that a resolution was not needed. Rather, a memorandum will be written directing that a lax approach be taken to parking enforcement.

"I think it should be sufficient to provide guidance to staff," said council member Nick Taiber.

City Administrator Ron Gaines agreed that the change could be made administratively. A memo will be written and circulated to both council members and officials from Cedar Falls Community Main Street and the College Hill Partnership to ensure that the new approach is satisfactory for everybody.