Cedar Falls redistricting map heads to Iowa Secretary of State for review

CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls redistricting map was sent to the office of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate on Monday for review, according to Mayor Rob Green.

In a message to The Courier, Green said he decided to sign the corresponding ordinance into law after he held off for a few days and didn't hear of any major concerns from residents with the new ward and precinct boundaries.

The new map was discussed and adopted by City Council on Dec. 20 after only one meeting because of a delay in receiving census data and needing to meet a Jan. 3 state deadline.

The new precinct boundaries will become effective for elections held after Jan. 15, said Kevin Hall, a spokesperson for the secretary of state.

The map had to be updated because of population shifts in Cedar Falls identified in the 2020 census.

Green gave residents until Dec. 23 to reach out to him or councilors with feedback because ordinances are typically adopted after the public has a chance to comment during three readings at separate meetings.

But the council suspended the second and third readings in a 6-1 vote at the meeting when the map was approved because of the time crunch Cedar Falls and other cities faced to get the maps to the state.

Councilors discussed three options for the new map, and heard from Corey Hines, a GIS analyst who crafted them. They proceeded to vote 4-3 in favor of “Option C," with Councilors Daryl Kruse, Susan deBuhr, Dave Sires, and Frank Darrah voting in support.

“Option C” had the largest variation in population sizes between any two wards, but councilors pointed out that it most closely resembled the current map, which was adopted after the 2010 census.

Green received one “short” email requesting the city use “Option A,” the one recommended for approval by city staff and the county auditor, largely because it had the least population variation. But that comment, he said, was the only one sent to him after the meeting.

The 2020 census found Cedar Falls grew by almost 1,500 people, or 3.7%, from 39,260 in 2010 to 40,713.

The Iowa cities with larger populations are: Ames (66,427), Ankeny (67,887), Cedar Rapids (137,710), Council Bluffs (62,799), Davenport (101,724), Des Moines (214,133), Dubuque (59,667), Iowa City (74,828), Marion (41,535), Sioux City (85,797), Urbandale (45,580), Waterloo (67,314), and West Des Moines (68,723).

At the time of its adoption, “Option C” had Ward 1 with 7,858 people; Ward 2 with 7,917 people; Ward 3 with 8,483 people; Ward 4 with 7,863; and Ward 5 with 8,597 people.

The 2010 census-driven map had Ward 1 with 7,853; Ward 2 with 7,827 people; Ward 3 with 7,888 people; Ward 4 with 7,845 people; and Ward 5 with 7,847 people.

