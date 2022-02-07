Cedar Falls recreation and community programs manager to leave post

CEDAR FALLS – J.J. Lillibridge, city recreation and community programs manager, has resigned, but his last day has not been set, City Administrator Ron Gaines confirmed.

The city posted his job Thursday morning.

Lillibridge is one of 20 city employees recognized as a “principal official,” most if not all of whom lead a city department or division.

“The individual will plan, coordinate, operate and manage the city’s Recreation and Fitness Center, recreation programs, services, and activities within the Community Development Department, including aquatics, wellness programs, and youth and adult sports,” part of the job listing states. “The position will oversee approximately 300 full, part-time, and seasonal staff; supervise the city’s golf pro and administer the contract; coordinate assigned activities with other divisions, outside agencies, and the general public.

“The position exercises direct supervision over the Recreation Program Supervisors, Recreation Program Coordinator, Fitness Coordinator, and Administrative Supervisor while receiving general direction from and providing highly responsible and complex staff assistance to the director of community development.”

Lillibridge’s replacement will be offered a salary between $73,441 and $91,801 with a full-time benefit package, but that person could later earn up to $119,342 annually, states the job description.

March 4 is the last day applications will be accepted.

According to Lillibridge’s LinkedIn page, he had been the recreation and community programs manager since October 2020.

Two weeks ago, he made a LinkedIn post about “looking for a new role.” Gaines said he submitted his resignation letter a couple weeks ago.

“I have 15+ years of experience in local parks and recreation, however, at this current time, I am at a place where I am looking to begin writing a new and the next chapter in my professional life. I am open to all kinds of possibilities and I am eager to see what the future holds,” he wrote in his LinkedIn bio.

He and his wife also are part-owners of Triangle Lawn Games, “the nation’s leading lawn and party game rental company,” according to his LinkedIn page.

The specific reason for his departure was not immediately available. The Courier’s request for his resignation letter was denied in accordance with Chapter 22.7 of Iowa law, said City Attorney Kevin Rogers.

A voicemail seeking comment was left for Lillibridge but not immediately returned.

Lillibridge’s predecessor Bruce Verink served in the role for decades, Gaines noted.

