Cedar Falls recommends denial of duplex remodel in College Hill, but zoning board willing to consider

CEDAR FALLS — Though city staff recommended denying a request to add four bedrooms to a duplex in the city’s College Hill district, at least some zoning commissioners seem willing to consider allowing the remodel.

Wes Geisler, who owns the duplex at 704 and 706 W. 28th St. in Cedar Falls, asked the city for permission to add two bedrooms to each side of the duplex by finishing the basements, meaning eight people could live there instead of a maximum of four.

That set off alarm bells among city planners.

“The College Hill Neighborhood Overlay was established to preserve neighborhood character after a long history of rental properties that increased density,” said city planner Chris Sevy. “Doubling occupancy would have external effects.”

Those effects, that Sevy said would “detract from the neighborhood character,” included an increased number of cars, traffic and parking needs, as well as increased “wear and tear” on the home.

At Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, Geisler told commissioners he paved an existing gravel drive in order to have a second driveway, theoretically providing enough parking for eight residents who tandem park.