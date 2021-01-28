Cedar Falls recommends denial of duplex remodel in College Hill, but zoning board willing to consider

CEDAR FALLS — Though city staff recommended denying a request to add four bedrooms to a duplex in the city’s College Hill district, at least some zoning commissioners seem willing to consider allowing the remodel.
Wes Geisler, who owns the duplex at 704 and 706 W. 28th St. in Cedar Falls, asked the city for permission to add two bedrooms to each side of the duplex by finishing the basements, meaning eight people could live there instead of a maximum of four.
That set off alarm bells among city planners.
“The College Hill Neighborhood Overlay was established to preserve neighborhood character after a long history of rental properties that increased density,” said city planner Chris Sevy. “Doubling occupancy would have external effects.”
Those effects, that Sevy said would “detract from the neighborhood character,” included an increased number of cars, traffic and parking needs, as well as increased “wear and tear” on the home.
At Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, Geisler told commissioners he paved an existing gravel drive in order to have a second driveway, theoretically providing enough parking for eight residents who tandem park.
He also noted, in response to Sevy’s notes about the state of the property, that he planned to clean out the gutters and replace old windows and siding. But he disputed that his property, which he purchased last year, would be out of character for the surrounding area.
“In my block, there’s one homeowner-occupied single-family home out of 16,” Geisler said. “If you’re looking at the entire neighborhood, 41 of 49 houses are rentals.”
“I understand Wes’s breakdown of rental properties,” commissioner Leslie Prideaux said, “but the density is the primary issue.”
She asked city staff to provide a breakdown of the density of surrounding homes for the next meeting before the commission made a decision on Geisler’s proposal.
Most agreed their decision hinged on whether the 8-person density was in line with neighboring properties.
But Commissioner Kyle Larson said he thought not allowing Geisler to finish his basement would be a “major degradation of owner rights,” density notwithstanding.
“If we’re trying to stand in the way of an owner improving their property, I think it sets a dangerous precedent,” Larson said, and Commissioner LeaAnn Saul agreed.