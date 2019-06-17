CEDAR FALLS — Today is national Thank Your Sanitation Worker Day and Cedar Falls is looking to recognize its 15 workers.
The city is encouraging residents to show their thanks or send cards to sanitation workers to City Hall this week.
“It’s a time where we want to point, especially to the public, the hard work that they do. They’re such a vital part of this community,” said Amanda Huisman, city communication specialist. “Technically June 17 is the day, but it’s celebrated all week.”
Roy Trenkamp, a sanitation worker with Cedar Falls for the last eight years, begins work each day at 7 a.m.
“A lot of people have no idea how important it is to have your garbage picked up ... a lot of people don’t event think about it,” Trenkamp said.
He drives a 20-yard truck that can hold up to 8,000 pounds. The city has seven automated garbage trucks and three rear-loading refusing trucks. Each route has between 800 and 1,200 stops depending on the day of the week with 10 to 15 stops added each month.
Without garbage collectors, cities would be smelly and dirty, Trenkamp said.
“It’s such an important part of the health of a community,” Huisman said.
A big way to thank a sanitation workers is to abide by the city’s waste ordinances, Huisman and Trenkamp said.
Not over-stuffing a trash container or placing it too close to cars can make a world of difference to sanitation workers.
“Give them space when they’re driving around,” Huisman said. “Being considerate is the greatest way to thank them.”
Yard waste, household appliances and computer and television monitors with cathode-ray tubes aren’t supposed to be collected on the curb, according city ordinances. Things like microwaves and dehumidifiers can end up costing the city or the sanitation worker money because landfills will charge $35 to take them, Trenkamp said.
“Lots of time if they put things in there the city can get a fine,” Huisman said. Other times sanitary workers have to go back and sift through garbage.
During heavy snows Trenkamp and other garbage truck drivers will begin work early to help with snow removal.
Huisman encourages people to share their thanks on the city’s Facebook page.
“If they see them out throughout the week take time say hi, wave at them,” she said.
Thank you cards can be sent to 220 Clay St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613.
