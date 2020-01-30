Cedar Falls receives petition forcing special council election

Gaines said the election matter won't be on Monday's City Council meeting agenda. "It came in after the council deadline, so it would probably be the following council meeting." He noted, though, that city officials would wait until the end of the five days to move forward with starting the process in case any objections change the situation.

Beyond that, there are some matters of timing for the election in state law. Chapter 372 of the Iowa Code says a special election can’t be held sooner than 32 days after notice is given to the county election office and then must be held “at the earliest practicable date.” A requirement for candidates to file nomination petitions at least 25 days before the election is also a factor in the timing.

The position was vacated early this month when Rob Green resigned to become mayor. Although the council chose to go with an appointment to fill the seat, Cedar Falls residents had until Monday to petition for a special election. The council split 4-2 on votes to make the appointment and to place Taiber in the seat, with council members Dave Sires and Simon Harding dissenting in both cases.