Cedar Falls receives Lake Street trail grant

CEDAR FALLS — The city was recently awarded $302,000 to help pave a half-mile trail along Lake Street.
City Council members approved submitting an application last month for the Transportation Alternatives Program funds to the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments. The money is federal funds awarded through the Iowa Department of Transportation. Officials, who informed council of the successful grant last week, had sought $316,000 for the project.
A 0.6 mile concrete trail is planned along the street in North Cedar from Central Avenue to the Big Woods Lake north parking lot. It will cover an existing granular surface trail used by pedestrians and cyclists.
The total project is estimated at $395,000, including preliminary design and construction engineering services. The council earlier committed to a $79,000 match.
