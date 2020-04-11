Cedar Falls receives Lake Street trail grant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — The city was recently awarded $302,000 to help pave a half-mile trail along Lake Street.

City Council members approved submitting an application last month for the Transportation Alternatives Program funds to the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments. The money is federal funds awarded through the Iowa Department of Transportation. Officials, who informed council of the successful grant last week, had sought $316,000 for the project.

A 0.6 mile concrete trail is planned along the street in North Cedar from Central Avenue to the Big Woods Lake north parking lot. It will cover an existing granular surface trail used by pedestrians and cyclists.

The total project is estimated at $395,000, including preliminary design and construction engineering services. The council earlier committed to a $79,000 match.

Collection of Briley Moore photos

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.