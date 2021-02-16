Cedar Falls rec manager wants to add programs with public-private partnerships

CEDAR FALLS — The city’s recreation and programs manager wants to form partnerships with businesses to help create programs for residents, introducing new classes and events while cutting the city’s costs.
J.J. Lillibridge made the suggestion at last week’s Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, noting such collaborations are an “up and coming” trend among municipal recreation departments nationwide.
“It takes a lot of time to put together an entire program — sports, cooking, whatever,” Lillibridge said. “Bringing in these small businesses that are experts in their area of expertise is very beneficial to us.”
One example Lillibridge brought up was a “behind-the-scenes detective program” started by a parks and recreation department in New Jersey that has spread to 14 states. Participants can solve a fictitious crime while cooped up in their houses in the winter. Another was a virtual youth cooking class that is “very popular in Texas.”
“Number one, what local organizations can we work with? Then, what unique and different opportunities do we not have in Cedar Falls — or Waterloo, for that matter — and bring to the Cedar Valley?” Lillibridge asked.
Lillibridge noted his idea is just a draft. He will gather feedback, and if commissioners agree will bring it to the City Council for sign-off in the coming months as part of the city’s visioning process.
“I think it’s a great way to expand collaboration with the community,” said commissioner Clare Struck, who said she was interested in how the funding and revenues would be split.
Lillibridge said it would depend on the size of the program and on agreements with participating businesses.
“In my experience, a lot of (businesses) come to us because of the reach we have from a marketing standpoint,” he said, noting the city can use its platforms to push registration, for example.
Commissioner Alan Stalnaker asked if any local businesses or organizations had reached out about partnerships. Lillibridge said he had reached out to places like Kindermusik and the Cedar Valley Soccer Association, who had shown interest.
Commissioner Sarah Corkery asked if Lillibridge could also be “intentional” about making sure those with disabilities could be included. Lillibridge noted he wanted to “do a little bit better job of that.”
“Ultimately, right now, we just want to figure out what our community needs,” Lillibridge said.