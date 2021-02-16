Cedar Falls rec manager wants to add programs with public-private partnerships

CEDAR FALLS — The city’s recreation and programs manager wants to form partnerships with businesses to help create programs for residents, introducing new classes and events while cutting the city’s costs.

J.J. Lillibridge made the suggestion at last week’s Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, noting such collaborations are an “up and coming” trend among municipal recreation departments nationwide.

“It takes a lot of time to put together an entire program — sports, cooking, whatever,” Lillibridge said. “Bringing in these small businesses that are experts in their area of expertise is very beneficial to us.”

One example Lillibridge brought up was a “behind-the-scenes detective program” started by a parks and recreation department in New Jersey that has spread to 14 states. Participants can solve a fictitious crime while cooped up in their houses in the winter. Another was a virtual youth cooking class that is “very popular in Texas.”

“Number one, what local organizations can we work with? Then, what unique and different opportunities do we not have in Cedar Falls — or Waterloo, for that matter — and bring to the Cedar Valley?” Lillibridge asked.